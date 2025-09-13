Nigeria’s leading business aviation company, VivaJets, has launched direct aircraft charter services to the upcoming African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, in Cape Town, South Africa.

As the official private aviation partner for the AEW, the firm seeks to underscore private aviation’s role in engendering continental economic prosperity as it scales up its services to key players in Africa’s energy sector.

Individuals and organization going to the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025, can now book their flights via the VivaJets website.

The landmark event, taking place from September 29 to October 3, is the continent’s premier gathering for energy stakeholders, bringing together governments, investors, and industry leaders to advance Africa’s energy agenda. This is coming amidst a rapid expansion of the two-year-old company, with global routes and an enlarged fleet.

VivaJets’ role as Private Aviation Partner reflects the company’s commitment to strengthening regional connectivity and supporting Africa’s economic development. By providing advanced air travel solutions, the firm is positioning itself at the heart of an industry where mobility, efficiency, and access are needed for unlocking opportunities.

At this year’s event, VivaJets CEO Erika Achum will participate in panel discussions, highlighting the pivotal role of SMEs and startups in driving inclusive economic growth across Africa. His remarks will also focus on the aviation industry’s contribution to supporting trade and investment, particularly in sectors such as oil and gas, where reliable air transport remains indispensable.

“Private aviation is more than luxury, it’s an enabler of progress,” said Erika Achum. “When investors and executives can move without hassle across borders, deals happen faster, opportunities are unlocked, and industries grow. At VivaJets, our mission is to make that possible, and African Energy Week offers the perfect stage to demonstrate how aviation can fuel Africa’s transformation.”

VivaJets has been expanding rapidly to meet growing demand. In 2025, the company will induct three Bombardier Challenger 604 aircraft into its fleet, backed by $25 million in financing. These additions will complement its existing Challenger 604, Gulfstream G550, and Hawker 900XP, enhancing its ability to serve both domestic and international clients. Earlier this year, VivaJets achieved a major milestone by securing its Air Operator’s Certificate (AOC) from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, solidifying its commercial operations and growth trajectory.

“Energy is one of the most dynamic sectors shaping Africa’s future, and aviation is the bridge that connects people, ideas, and investments within it,” added Tejumade Salami, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VivaJets. “As the official Private Aviation Partner for AEW, we are proud to provide seamless and world-class aviation services to leaders and investors who are working to unlock Africa’s vast energy potential.”

With Africa Energy Week setting the stage for bold conversations around energy security, investment, and development, VivaJets’ participation shows how private aviation is important in enabling growth across industries.

About VivaJets

A brand under Falcon Aerospace Limited, VivaJets provides aircraft charter, management, sales and acquisition services with a focus on innovation and accessibility. In just two years, company has grown from a visionary start-up with one Aircraft into a fully licensed aviation company with expanding global routes, international collaborations, and pioneering innovations. In recent times VivaJets has stepped up advocacy for regional integration and free aviation in Africa.