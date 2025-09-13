The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has directed shortlisted candidates in its 2025 recruitment exercise to verify their registered email addresses or risk missing out on the next stage of the process.

They explained that some candidates have been unable to receive recruitment-related messages due to errors in their email submissions. To fix this, it has provided a portal where applicants can log in with their National Identification Number (NIN) and confirm their details.

“Some applicants have reported challenges in receiving official mails. To resolve this, all shortlisted candidates are required to log on to the Recruitment Portal via the provided link,” it added.

The Service congratulated shortlisted applicants and cautioned them to follow official instructions strictly and stressed that it will not use social media platforms or unofficial channels to reach applicants. All official notices will be sent directly to candidates’ registered emails.

“The Service will only communicate with shortlisted candidates through their registered email addresses. No communication will be conducted through unofficial platforms or social media pages,” the notice read.

Correction of email errors

Computer-Based Test

NCS revealed that the next phase of the recruitment exercise is a Computer-Based Test (CBT). The date will be announced later, but only candidates with verified emails will get access links and credentials.

“A Computer-Based Test (CBT) will commence on a date to be communicated via email. Only applicants with verified email addresses will receive official CBT instructions, pre-test access links, and login credentials. Candidates who fail to update or verify their emails may be unable to access critical information required for participation,” the Service explained.

The agency also warned applicants against fraudsters demanding payments in exchange for recruitment slots.

“The NCS does not demand or accept payment for recruitment. Applicants are strongly advised to disregard fraudulent messages circulating on social media,” it stated.

What you should know

The current recruitment drive by the Nigeria Customs Service is part of its broader reforms to modernize its workforce. The process officially commenced on December 27, 2024, after the agency received approval to recruit 3,927 personnel across the Superintendent, Inspector, and Customs Assistant cadres.

To ensure fairness, the NCS deployed a computer-driven selection process that strictly enforces criteria such as age and academic qualifications.

A total of 573,523 applications were received in the first phase. After verification of documents, 286,697 candidates were shortlisted for the next stage.

The Service has confirmed that the nationwide Computer-Based Test will be conducted between September 14 and 21, 2025, with all candidates required to take part in a mandatory pre-test session scheduled two days before the actual exam.

It also warned that the CBT platform is highly sensitive, as excessive movement, background noise, or switching between windows could result in automatic logout and disqualification.

Applicants seeking positions in the Superintendent Cadre (Level 8) will undergo an additional CBT in the subsequent stage of the recruitment, while candidates in the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant categories are not affected.