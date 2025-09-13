The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has disclosed that Aero Contractors refunded passengers a total of N257.2 million between January and August 2025, a 137% increase compared to the N108.3 million issued in the same period of 2024.

In 2023, refunds of the airline amounted to only N32.7 million.

NCAA made the disclosure in a post on its official X account on Friday, noting that the surge in refunds reflected an improvement in the airline’s compliance with passenger rights regulations.

“AERO CONTRACTORS RECORDS 137% REFUND GROWTH RATE IN 2024

“Total refund paid January – August 2025 = N257,195,724.39, compared to N108,308,037.40 over the same period 2024 and N32,766,652.30 in 2023,” NCAA stated.

The authority added that Aero Contractors also spent N6.08 million on hotel accommodation for affected passengers between January and July 2025. The expenses were verified across hotels including Cocos Hotel, Grand Cubana Hotel (Abuja), NOCY Castle Hotel, Kim Royal Hotel, JC42 Apartment (Asaba), and Mayor & Diplomat Hotel (Lagos).

According to the NCAA, the refund and accommodation figures demonstrate “remarkable improvement in compliance with Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023,” which mandates airlines to compensate and provide care for passengers in cases of delays, cancellations, and other disruptions.

The aviation regulator further assured that despite the peculiar challenges facing the operating environment, it would continue to enforce consumer protection rules and safeguard the rights of stakeholders in Nigeria’s aviation sector.

What you should know

Aero Contractors’ refunds of N257.2 million between January and August 2025 reflect a wider trend of improving compliance across Nigeria’s aviation sector. NCAA data showed that between April and June 2025, domestic airlines collectively refunded N1.04 billion to 5,285 passengers, highlighting the regulator’s stricter enforcement of passenger protection rules.

These refunds and related care obligations are governed by Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023. The rules state that a cancelled flight only entitles passengers to the next available service with open seats, not automatically the very next scheduled flight.

Where an airline provides at least 24 hours’ notice of cancellation, it is not required to offer further assistance. However, if notice is not given and passengers show up at the airport, airlines must provide care such as refreshments, hotel accommodation, rerouting, rebooking on another carrier, or financial compensation depending on the situation.

The NCAA also reminded travellers that complaints must first be lodged with the airline. If unresolved, they can then be escalated to the Authority through its official reporting channels for redress.