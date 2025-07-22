Domestic airlines in Nigeria refunded a total of N1.038 billion to 5,285 passengers between April and June 2025, according to data released by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The disclosure was made in a post shared on the NCAA’s official X account on Monday, highlighting the Authority’s ongoing regulatory oversight and efforts to ensure that airlines comply with passenger protection obligations.

While the NCAA did not provide a detailed breakdown of refunds by airline or route, the post highlighted the aggregate refund activity during the second quarter of the year.

“Between the months of April–June (2025), domestic airlines in Nigeria paid refunds to air passengers as follows:

Total Number of Passengers refunded: 5,285

Combined total refunds (in naira): N1,038,505,680.80,” the Authority wrote.

In recent public awareness campaigns, the NCAA has repeatedly clarified that although flight cancellations may entitle passengers to refunds or compensation, these outcomes are governed by specific conditions outlined in Nigeria’s civil aviation regulations, particularly Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023.

Importantly, a cancelled flight does not automatically guarantee a seat on the next scheduled flight. Rather, it entitles the affected passenger to a seat on the next available flight with open seats.

If the immediate next flight is already fully booked, passengers are not expected to be displaced for their sake — a standard practice that aligns with international aviation protocols.

More insights

The Authority also noted that if an airline provides cancellation notice at least 24 hours before departure, passengers are not expected to report to the airport, and the airline is not obligated to offer further assistance.

However, when notification is not provided within that window, and a passenger shows up at the airport, the airline is required to provide care and assistance — including refreshments, hotel accommodation (where applicable), rerouting, rebooking on another carrier, or financial compensation, depending on availability and the specific situation.

The NCAA reminded travellers that to qualify for refunds or compensation, passengers must first submit a formal complaint to the airline. If the issue is not resolved satisfactorily, they are expected to escalate the case to the NCAA through its official reporting channels.

The Authority emphasized that social media posts alone do not constitute official complaints and cannot prompt regulatory intervention.

To facilitate resolution, passengers were urged to file reports via the NCAA’s consumer protection portal at cpd.ncaa.gov.ng or send emails to cpd@ncaa.gov.ng, ifueko.abdulmalik@ncaa.gov.ng, and michael.achimugu@ncaa.gov.ng.

The Authority also encouraged all air travellers to study Nigeria’s civil aviation regulations to better understand their rights and responsibilities when facing flight disruptions. Being informed, the NCAA noted, empowers passengers to take the correct steps and ensures quicker resolution of grievances.