The governor of Kaduna State, Senator Uba Sani, has said that the reconstruction of the Jaba–Kwoi Township Road, a major route linking Southern Kaduna to the Abuja highway and beyond, is expected to expand income access for the region.

He disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, September 11, 2025, while performing the groundbreaking for the reconstruction of the Jaba–Kwoi Township Road, a major lifeline connecting our communities in Southern Kaduna to the Abuja highway and beyond.

According to Sani, “For over 15 years, this local government has not witnessed an intervention of this magnitude, and it gives me great joy that our administration is changing that narrative.”

Access to Income

Sani stressed that the project is not just about asphalt and gravel but about connecting farmers to markets, children to schools, and patients to hospitals.

“It is about reducing poverty, expanding incomes, and strengthening the fabric of our communities. With this intervention, we are renewing hope, fostering unity, and bringing development to a region that has long deserved it,” he added.

The governor maintained that his administration will be guided by fairness, equity, and justice, assuring that no community will be left behind and no voice will go unheard.

“As we continue to expand road infrastructure across Kaduna, we remain committed to opening new economic corridors, creating jobs, and ensuring shared prosperity for all,” he stated.

According to the statement, the governor inspected the ongoing construction of the 22.8km asphalt road from Madauchi through Madakiya to Kafanchan, linking Zango Kataf and Jema’a Local Government Areas.

He expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far and urged the contractors to ensure timely completion for the benefit of the people of the surrounding communities and Kaduna State at large.

Backstory

In August 2025, the Kaduna State Government allocated N3.5 billion to compensate property owners and service providers affected by road construction and rehabilitation projects across the state’s 23 local government areas.

The Managing Director of the Kaduna State Roads Agency (KADRA), Dr. Abdullahi Baba Ahmed, announced the compensation plan while addressing journalists in Kaduna, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said the move was part of efforts to kick off the second phase of Governor Uba Sani’s Rural Transformation and Urban Renewal Programme.

According to Ahmed, the N3.5 billion allocation was approved by the State Executive Council to facilitate smooth project execution by addressing disputes related to rights-of-way and land ownership.