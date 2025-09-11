CardinalStone has been named Africa’s Best Broker at the prestigious Euromoney Capital Market Awards 2025, a recognition that affirms the firm’s leadership in delivering innovative, client-focused, and high-impact brokerage solutions across Africa.

This follows the firm’s recognition as Best Equities House in Nigeria at the 2024 Euromoney Securities Houses Awards, reinforcing CardinalStone’s consistency and excellence in the market.

The Euromoney Awards are globally regarded as a benchmark of excellence in the financial services industry, celebrating institutions that demonstrate outstanding performance, innovation, and market leadership.

For three consecutive years, CardinalStone has ranked as Nigeria’s leading stockbroker by volume and value traded. Between January and August 2025, the firm executed transactions worth over N800 billion and traded more than 27 billion shares on the Nigerian Exchange, reaffirming its position as the market leader by both value and volume.

This recognition is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and the relentless commitment of our team to deliver value with integrity,” said Michael Nzewi, Group Managing Director, CardinalStone. “As Africa’s Best Broker, we are even more determined to deepen access to capital markets and support our clients’ growth ambitions across the continent”.

Peter Omoregie, Managing Director, CardinalStone Securities added: “This award reflects of our commitment to redefining brokerage in Africa. We will continue to harness technology, strengthen our partnerships, offer deep market insights and deepen liquidity in the markets, ensuring that both institutional and retail investors can access world-class brokerage services right here in Africa.”

CardinalStone’s brokerage franchise has consistently distinguished itself through:

Market leadership – delivering top-tier execution for institutional and retail investors.

Client-centricity – prioritizing bespoke solutions that address the unique needs of investors.

Deep market research – producing actionable insights and coverage on companies, sectors, and macro trends to inform smarter investment decisions.

Regional relevance – playing an active role in advancing Africa’s capital markets.

This award cements CardinalStone’s reputation as a trusted partner for investors navigating Africa’s dynamic financial landscape and reinforces its role in shaping the continent’s financial future.

About the Euromoney Capital Market Awards

The Euromoney Capital Market Awards recognise outstanding financial institutions globally. Winners are determined following a rigorous assessment of performance, innovation, and impact in the markets they serve.

CardinalStone is a leading financial institution operating in Nigeria, offering a comprehensive range of services across Investment banking, Asset Management, Securities trading, Trust services, Financing, Registrar services and pensions. Committed to excellence, innovation, and client satisfaction, CardinalStone is dedicated to empowering individuals and businesses to achieve their financial goals.