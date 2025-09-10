The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has released an update on its ongoing recruitment exercise, confirming that shortlisted candidates will sit for a nationwide Computer-Based Test (CBT) between September 14 and 21, 2025.

In a statement signed by the Assistant Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, PhD, mnipr, mniia, the Service assured Nigerians that the process remains transparent, merit-driven, and free of corruption.

“Candidates shortlisted for the CBT are required to undertake the test at any location of their choice, provided there is reliable internet access. The exercise must, however, be conducted using a laptop or desktop computer equipped with a webcam and a full-screen display, as the application is not mobile phone-enabled. A facial verification process will be carried out during login; therefore, candidates are advised to maintain a neat appearance to avoid difficulties with recognition,” they stated

The recruitment exercise received 573,523 applications in the first phase. After document verification, 286,697 candidates were shortlisted for the CBT stage.

Computer-Based Test details

The NCS warned applicants about system sensitivity and possible disqualification if instructions are not followed strictly.

“The CBT application is sensitive to noise and body movement. Accordingly, candidates must remain fully focused throughout the test’s duration, as excessive movement, whispering, or background distractions may result in automatic logout by the system. In the same vein, candidates are advised to avoid switching between windows during the test, as such actions will be flagged as malpractice and may lead to disqualification.”

To help candidates prepare, the Service has also introduced a mandatory pre-test session scheduled two days before the actual CBT.

“Two separate links will be sent to all shortlisted applicants, one for the pre-test and another for the actual examination,” it added.

Candidates applying for the Superintendent Cadre (Level 8) have been informed that they will undergo an additional CBT in the next recruitment phase. This requirement does not apply to those in the Inspectorate and Customs Assistant cadres.

The Nigeria Customs Service said the recruitment exercise is strictly merit-based and transparent. It advised applicants to follow official guidelines and rely only on verified channels for updates, warning that it will not demand payments or conduct activities on social media.

