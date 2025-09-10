The Nigerian All-Share Index ended the trading day on 10th September in positive territory, rising by 569.3 points to close at 140,365.4.

This represents a 0.41% gain from the previous day’s close of 139,796.1, as market activity picked up momentum.

Trading volume spiked to 767 million shares, up from 659 million shares exchanged the day before.

Market capitalization mirrored this bullish sentiment, maintaining a level above N88.5 trillion and closing the day at N88.81 trillion across 24,837 deals.

At the top of the gainers’ chart were CHELLARAM and FTNCOCOA, each surging 10%, while MAYBAKER and UNIONDICON led the losers, slipping 9.97% and 9.72%, respectively.

In terms of value, heavyweight ARADEL dominated, trading up to N23 billion in a single day.

Market summary Current ASI: 140,365.4

Previous ASI: 139,796.1

Day Change: +0.41%

Year-to-Date Performance: +36.37%.

Volume Traded: 767.7 million shares

Market Cap: N88.81 trillion Top 5 gainers CHELLARAM: Up 10.00% to N12.10

FTNCOCOA: Up 10.00% to N5.94

BERGER: Up 9.86% to N39.00

SUNUASSUR: Up 8.91% to N5.99

LIVESTOCK: Up 8.11% to N8.00 Top 5 losers MAYBAKER: Down 9.97% to N16.25

UNIONDICON: Down 9.72% to N9.75

CILEASING: Down 7.69% to N6.00

THOMASWY: Down 7.04% to N2.51

DEAPCAP: Down 6.52% to N1.72

Trading volume

Daily market volume soared to 767.7 million shares, compared to 659.1 million shares exchanged the previous day.

FCMB led with 287.7 million shares, followed by NIGERIAN BREWERIES with 50.4 million.

ARADEL ranked third with 43.4 million shares, while ACCESSCORP and ZENITHBANK completed the top five with 40.2 million and 29 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, ARADEL dominated with trades worth N23 billion.

NIGERIAN BREWERIES followed with N3.5 billion, while FCMB posted N3.1 billion.

GTCO recorded N2 billion, and ZENITHBANK closed the list with N1.9 billion.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed outing.

LAFARGE gained 6.71%, ARADEL grew by 3.68%, NIGERIAN BREWERIES climbed 2.12%, and DANGCEM gained 1.5%.

On the flip side, INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped 3.52%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks:

ACCESSCORP rose 2.32%, UBA gained 0.11%, while ZENITHBANK and FIRSTHOLDCO closed flat with no movements.

On the negative side, GTCO shed 0.11%.

Market Outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be staging a correction from a pullback that had it fall to 138,157.1 on 3rd September.

If the bullish momentum continues in select large-cap stocks, the market could extend corrections that might see it recover the 141,000-territory.