Coremars Capital Limited is pleased to officially announce that it has received the prestigious approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate as a fully licensed Issuing House (Investment Bank) in Nigeria.

This significant milestone reflects our ongoing commitment to deepening the financial markets, delivering value-driven capital solutions, and supporting the ambitions of businesses and governments across Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa.

With this new license, Coremars Capital is now authorized to provide a broad range of investment banking and capital market services.

These include the origination, structuring, and execution of equity and debt capital raises through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs), private placements, commercial paper issuances, bonds, rights issues, mergers & acquisitions advisory, and project finance.

This expansion marks a strategic leap in the firm’s ability to offer comprehensive financial advisory and capital raising solutions that align with the rapidly evolving needs of clients across key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, technology, and financial services.

This achievement positions Coremars Capital as a key player in Nigeria’s capital markets ecosystem, offering strategic partnerships and innovative financing models to support sustainable growth and economic development.

Speaking on the development, Mr. Chibuzor Oduche, Acting Managing Director of Coremars Capital Limited, expressed his enthusiasm:

“We are incredibly excited to receive the SEC’s approval for our Issuing House license. This is a major milestone in our growth journey and a strong endorsement of our vision to become a leading force in Nigeria’s investment banking landscape. With this license, Coremars Capital is now equipped to deliver a new wave of innovative financial solutions — from public and private capital raises to complex advisory services. Our goal is to empower businesses with access to long-term capital, structure impactful transactions, and drive economic transformation across sectors. We look forward to collaborating with clients to bring bold ideas to life and deliver measurable value.”

Coremars Capital is driven by a strong ethos of professionalism, integrity, and innovation. With this regulatory approval, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting businesses and institutions in unlocking growth through world-class investment banking services. We are excited about the future and ready to partner with visionary clients to shape it together.

For partnership enquiries, media requests, or additional information, please contact:

+234 (0) 903 546 1163

hello@coremars.com

www.coremars.com

Coremars Capital Limited – Fully invested in better outcomes.