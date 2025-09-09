The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), the umbrella body representing millions of farmers across Nigeria, today announced the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with African Holdings Corporation (AHC) to usher in a new era of agricultural innovation powered by blockchain technology.

Under the agreement, AFAN’s vast membership base will transition onto blockchain infrastructure, enabling secure, transparent, and efficient management of agricultural data, transactions, and services.

The collaboration will also launch real-world asset (RWA) tokenization through the creation of blockchain tokens backed by agro commodities produced by Nigerian farmers.

This groundbreaking initiative, signed in Abuja, aims to unlock new value for farmers by providing access to global markets, alternative financing models, and digital wealth creation opportunities.

Primarily, every member of AFAN will be onboarded onto a blockchain-powered registry, ensuring transparency, traceability, and inclusion in the digital economy.

The move will also lead to the creation of asset-backed tokens tied to agricultural produce, allowing farmers to leverage their output as tradeable digital assets.

It will also create farmer-centered community tokens that empower cooperative engagement, localized transactions, and incentivized participation.

A blockchain-driven ecosystem will provide farmers with access to insurance solutions to protect livelihoods, educational resources to build capacity, and geo-mapping and data analytics for precision agriculture.

Market linkages and financial inclusion tools that connect farmers to buyers, investors, and service providers.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Farouk Rabiu Mudi, President of AFAN, said: “This partnership represents a bold step into the future for Nigerian farmers. By leveraging blockchain and tokenization, we are unlocking wealth for farmers, increasing efficiency, and ensuring that our agricultural sector is globally competitive.”

Also commenting, Auwal Tahir Maude, Country Executive of African Holdings Corporation, said: “We are proud to partner with AFAN in this historic transformation. Through real-world asset tokenization and blockchain solutions, Nigerian farmers will not only participate in the digital economy but will also set a precedent for agricultural innovation across Africa.”

This collaboration positions AFAN and its members at the forefront of the global movement toward digital agriculture, providing unprecedented opportunities for growth, resilience, and sustainability.

AFAN is the apex body representing farmers across Nigeria. AFAN advocates for farmer welfare, agricultural innovation, and national food security, serving as the voice of millions of farmers across the country.

AHC, on the other hand, is a pan-African investment and technology group focused on driving sustainable economic growth through innovation in agriculture, finance, infrastructure, and digital transformation.