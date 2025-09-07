Leading financial institution, Fidelity Bank Plc, has announced that Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will lead the Lagos State delegation to the 2025 Fidelity Nigeria International Trade & Creative Connect (FNITCC).

In a press statement issued to journalists over the weekend, the tier one lender stated that Governor Sanwo-Olu will use the FNITCC platform to highlight Lagos State’s unique positioning as the largest economy on the African continent and explore possible areas of sister city partnership with the City of Atlanta, as well as Georgia State.

“Lagos is a city of enterprise, creativity, and boundless opportunity. At FNITCC Atlanta, we are not only showcasing Lagos as Africa’s largest economy, but also building bridges of trade, investment, and cultural exchange with our partners in Atlanta and the wider United States. This engagement underscores our commitment to positioning Lagos as a truly global city, where innovation thrives, partnerships flourish, and prosperity is shared,” stated Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Hosted in collaboration with AFRICON—the leading global forum for African innovators and change leaders—FNITCC Atlanta is scheduled to take place from September 18 to 20, 2025. The event is expected to attract over 3,000 participants, including investors, trade agencies, exporters, and diaspora professionals. It is expected to facilitate trade and investment transactions exceeding US$500 million.

Commenting on the opportunities presented by the conference for Lagos State, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Fidelity Bank Plc., Dr. Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, said, “We are honoured to host the Lagos State delegation, led by His Excellency Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the third edition of our global trade initiative—FNITCC—taking place in Atlanta.

“As the largest economy on the continent, Lagos State is well-positioned to capitalise on the wide range of opportunities we are creating to ensure Nigerian products are effectively received within the global marketplace, especially on the American continent through FNITCC Atlanta. This aligns with our mission to help individuals to grow, businesses to thrive, and economies to prosper.

FNITCC Atlanta will feature a variety of workshops, seminars and panels featuring prominent figures such as Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc; Aishah Ahmad, Global Finance Leader and former Deputy Governor (Financial System Stability), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Abba Bello, Managing Director of Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM); and Olasunkanmi Owoyemi, Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Sunbeth Global Concepts Nigeria Ltd.

Further highlights include dedicated deal rooms, an exhibition showcasing African products and services across agriculture, extractive industries, fashion, creative sectors, and professional services, as well as targeted matchmaking sessions connecting US buyers, investors, and partners.