Global, 31 March 2026: Truecaller, the leading global platform for safe and trusted communication, today announced that it has surpassed 500 million users worldwide, marking a significant milestone in the company’s mission to build trust in communication.

The platform continues to see significant user growth, adding over 50 million users in 2025, and has surpassed 150 million users outside of India as demand for protection against spam, scam and unwanted communication continues to grow globally.

Truecaller also crossed 4 million paying subscribers globally earlier in the year, further strengthening one of its key revenue streams.

Crossing the 500 million mark underscores how trust has become one of the most essential layers in digital communication today.

“This is an important milestone for us, but it also says something bigger about the world we live in,” said Rishit Jhunjhunwala, CEO of Truecaller. “More and more people need help navigating spam, scams, and unwanted communication every day. Reaching 500 million users shows the scale of that need, and the trust people place in Truecaller to help make communication safer. Our commitment remains focused on continuously strengthening Truecaller with smarter technology and new capabilities that protect users before, during, and after every call or message. Ultimately, our aim is to build a safer, more trusted communication ecosystem for everyone. We now have our sights set on the next milestone: 1 Billion users.”

With half a billion people using the platform every month, Truecaller has evolved beyond just Caller ID. It has become an essential part of how communication works safely in the digital age; a daily-use trust layer that helps people verify identities, avoid fraud, and make informed decisions about who they interact with.

Today, Truecaller operates as a global digital utility platform, embedded into everyday communication habits for hundreds of millions of people. From identifying unknown callers to preventing fraud and enabling safer messaging, the platform has become a habitual, daily-use service that supports safer interactions across the phone ecosystem.

Despite serving more than half a billion users globally, the company remains relatively lean, with a team of approximately 470 employees building and operating the platform for users around the world.

The company will continue to report the average number of monthly and daily active users on a quarterly basis in connection with its interim financial reports.

About Truecaller:

Truecaller is an essential part of everyday communication for over 500 million active users worldwide, with more than one billion downloads since launch and 68 billion spam and fraud calls identified in 2025 alone. The company is headquartered in Stockholm and has been publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since October 2021. For more information, visit www.truecaller.com.