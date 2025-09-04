Telecommunications company, T2, formerly 9mobile, has signed a multi-million-dollar partnership with India’s Knot Solutions to upgrade its Business and Operations Support Systems (BSS/OSS).

The deal was announced by the Chief Executive Officer of T2, Obafemi Banigbe, during the signing ceremony at the GITEX Nigeria Tech Expo and Future Economy Conference held in Lagos on Wednesday.

Banigbe explained that the partnership is part of T2’s four-phase transformation strategy: stabilisation, modernisation, transformation, and growth.

According to him, the company is working to reposition itself for a strong comeback in Nigeria’s telecom sector.

“This structured approach underscores our commitment to restoring competitiveness, driving customer-focused innovation, and enabling Nigeria’s digital future,” he said.

T2’s broader vision

The T2 CEO described the deals as a defining moment for T2, stating that they reflect investor confidence, particularly led by the company’s Chairman, Thomas Etuh.

“T2 is poised to redefine the digital experience for millions of Nigerian customers.

“This is not just a system upgrade. It is a customer-first revolution that transforms how people interact with their digital world—seamlessly, instantly, and on their terms,” Banigbe said.

Banigbe further revealed that T2 Mobile was moving beyond the scope of traditional telecommunications, evolving into a platform that provides voice, data, digital financial services, content, cloud solutions, and lifestyle products.

“We are building an ecosystem where connectivity unlocks possibilities across entertainment, education, commerce, and financial empowerment,” he noted.

Knot Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer, Sumanth Konuru, said the African telecoms market is evolving rapidly, with BSS and OSS modernisation playing a central role in this transformation.

“Through our flagship cloud-native platform, RaptrDXP™, T2 can move beyond rigid models into a dynamic, hyper-personalised ecosystem. We are proud to join this journey,” Konuru stated.

He added that the partnership was about more than efficiency, focusing on unmatched experiences from real-time billing to tailored service bundles. According to him, T2 customers stand to enjoy a smarter and more intuitive digital journey.

What you should know

T2’s announcement comes as the Nigerian telecom industry continues to witness renewed investments and infrastructure expansion to meet rising demand for data and digital services.

The company, which had struggled in the past to maintain competitiveness, is now pursuing an aggressive transformation plan anchored on partnerships with global technology players.

As part of its revival strategy, T2 signed a multi-million-dollar deal with Huawei in August 2025 to modernise its core network infrastructure.

The amount involved in the deal was not disclosed, but T2 described it as a multi-million-dollar agreement.

This deal follows the company’s recent rebrand after years of turbulence that saw its customer base plunge from over 23 million to less than 3 million as its network deteriorated.

This forms a key part of the company’s four-phase roadmap, Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation and Growth, aimed at restoring competitiveness and laying the groundwork for long-term growth.