Telecommunications company 9mobile, has changed its name to T2, years after struggling to remain competitive in the market.

This development comes weeks after announcing a strategic partnership with MTN Nigeria to leverage the latter’s infrastructure to serve its remaining customers.

Alongside the new name comes a complete shift in brand colours, moving from its iconic green to a vibrant orange, which the company says symbolises “ripe arrival” after years of turbulence.

The rebranding was officially announced Friday night in Lagos, with T2 executives describing it as more than a cosmetic change but a fresh chapter in a survival story that has stretched over a decade.

From boom to boardroom battles

T2’s story began in 2008 when it entered the Nigerian market as Etisalat Nigeria, backed by the UAE-based Etisalat Group.

At the time, the brand was known for its innovative products and youthful marketing, quickly earning a strong following.

However, by 2017, mounting debts of over $1.2 billion to a consortium of local and foreign banks triggered a crisis.

The Etisalat Group exited Nigeria entirely, and the network was rebranded as 9mobile under the control of a consortium of Nigerian banks.

Despite the leadership changes, 9mobile struggled to regain lost market share, facing intense competition from MTN, Airtel, and Globacom.

Over the years, subscriber numbers shrank, revenues dropped, and ownership tussles played out in the background.

Weathering the storm

Speaking at the rebranding event, T2 CEO Obafemi Banigbe admitted the company had weathered severe storms but survived through resilience, innovation, and bold decision-making.

“The truth is that we have endured as a business, we have struggled as a business, but like Nigeria, we always bounce back stronger, we always bounce back sharper, and we always bounce back to be a more focused business, ready to take on the challenges of our markets.

“We are not ashamed of the scars that we carry. We are very proud of our comeback because we know that every setback has been a set-up for our resilience as a business,” he said.

While noting that the rebranding is not just just about an image makeover, Banigbe said the company is redesigning its business “to become leaner, to become faster, to become smarter.”

“As we begin this new journey, our promise is to serve you boldly, with clarity, speed, and heartfelt passion,” Banigbe said.

He added that the orange colour reflects the brand’s maturity — moving from the “formative green” stage to a “ripe, ready” phase.

Government’s charge to T2

Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, congratulated T2 on its rebirth but urged the company to match its new look with renewed service quality.

“Let this rebrand be more than a change of colours or logo,” Tijani said.

“Let it be a renewed commitment to innovation, service excellence, and the millions of Nigerians whose lives and businesses depend on your network,” he added.

Chairman of T2, Thomas Ethu, described the rebrand as a “rebirth” after an exhausting journey.

What you should know

While the company’s recent deal with MTN raised hope for the remaining of T2, who had suffered epileptic services for years, the company would still require significant investments in infrastructure to make a strong comeback in the market.

As of June 2025, data released by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) shows that T2.’s (9mobile) costume base had plummeted to 2.4 million from a peak of 23 million in 2015.