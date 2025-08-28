T2, the telecom operator formerly known as 9mobile, has signed a strategic partnership with global ICT giant Huawei to modernize its core network infrastructure, a move that signals its bold return to Nigeria’s competitive telecommunications sector.

While the amount involved in the deal was not disclosed, a statement from T2 described it as a multi-million-dollar agreement.

This deal follows the company’s recent rebrand after years of turbulence that saw its customer base plunged from over 23 million to less than 3 million as its network deteriorated.

According to the statement, the agreement, announced at a signing ceremony in Lagos, will see Huawei overhaul T2’s core systems to improve capacity, resilience, and security.

The project, the company said, forms part of its four-phase strategic roadmap: Stabilisation, Modernisation, Transformation, and Growth, all aimed at restoring the company’s competitiveness and positioning it for long-term growth.

More than a technical upgrade

Obafemi Banigbe, Chief Executive Officer of T2, described the deal as more than a technical upgrade, calling it “a catalyst” for the company’s revival.

“Huawei has been a trusted partner throughout our journey, and this next chapter reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence. With Huawei by our side, we’re not just upgrading our network, we’re future-proofing it,” he said.

Executives present at the signing included Banigbe, Chief Operating Officer, John Vasikaran, Chief Technical & Information Officer, Ayodeji Adedeji, Vice President Corporate Service, Ifeloju Alakija, and Vice President Brands & Communication, Seni Ogunkola.

Huawei also reaffirmed its commitment to the Nigerian market. Jiang Junyong, CEO of Huawei Nigeria Carrier Business, said the partnership would deliver world-class solutions to help T2 build a “resilient, high-performance core network that will support next-generation services and long-term growth.”

The modernization marks the beginning of a multi-phase investment strategy by T2, as it repositions itself with a refreshed corporate and consumer identity.

Industry analysts say the initiative could expand the company’s nationwide coverage and improve service delivery at a time when Nigerian consumers are demanding faster, more reliable digital connectivity.

The project is expected to be completed in the coming months, setting the stage for T2’s resurgence in Nigeria’s telecom market.

What you should know

On the back of its recent infrastructure sharing deal with MTN, Nigeria’s largest network operator, Nairametrics reported that T2 recorded its first subscriber gain of the year in July as it added 290,601 new subscribers in the month.

This came as the first monthly subscriber gain in nearly a year for the telecom operator that had experienced a steady decline in its customer base over the years.

For July, 9mobile also emerged as the only operator out of the four MNOs that gained subscribers in a month that saw MTN, Airtel, and Globacom shed weight.