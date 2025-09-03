The Lagos State Government has announced that fares on the Blue Line will be reduced by 50% on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this via his official X account on Wednesday, noting that the rail line has carried over five million commuters in its first two years of operation.

The governor highlighted the efficiency of the Blue Line, stating that trains now run every ten minutes, making more than 90 trips daily, significantly reducing travel time for commuters across the city.

“Two years ago, we took a bold step with the launch of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit Blue Line. Today, as I look back on how far we have come, I feel a deep sense of pride and gratitude. In these two years, the Blue Line has carried more than five million passengers safely, without a single accident,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

He added, “To mark this second anniversary, I am pleased to announce a 50% reduction in fares on the Blue Line for tomorrow, Thursday, September 4, 2025.”

The governor highlighted that the Blue Line has run safely since its launch, without a single accident, reflecting the state government’s dedication to reliable and secure urban transportation. The 50% fare reduction aims to encourage more residents to experience the service and join in celebrating the project’s achievements.

What you should know

The Lagos Blue Line metro rail spans 27 kilometers and is a vital core component of the Lagos Rail Mass Transit (LRMT) system. Phase 1, a 13-kilometer stretch from Marina to Mile 2, was completed in 2023 and began commercial operations on September 4, of the same year.

Phase 2, a 14-kilometer extension from Mile 2 to Okokomaiko, is currently under construction by the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and is expected to be fully completed by 2026.

As part of Phase 2, LAMATA will demolish the Mazamaza Bridge and construct a completely new one after structural tests revealed the existing bridge could not safely support railway operations.

Two additional bridges, the Satellite Bridge and the LASU Bridge, will be constructed, each designed to last over 75 years, guaranteeing long-term durability, enhanced safety, and overall reliability.

Phase 2 will feature six stations: Festac, Alakija, Trade Fair, Volkswagen, LASU, and Okokomaiko.

A 400,000-square-meter depot at Okokomaiko will serve as the central hub for rail maintenance and operations, ensuring smooth functionality and supporting future expansions of the rail system.