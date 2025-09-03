The Federal Government has reached fresh agreements with the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), committing to gazette the Nurses’ Scheme of Service, centralize internship postings from 2026, and reserve 60% of job quotas for nurses in federal tertiary hospitals.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by the Deputy General Secretary, Elder Otaru Daniel Shajibu, the association outlined eight resolutions reached during the engagements.

According to NANNM, the gazetting of the Scheme of Service for Nurses and Midwives has reached an advanced stage.

” With the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation asked to expedite action and given a time frame of upper Friday to submit the final draft to the user ministry,” It stated.

The Ministry of Justice, NANNM added, has also interpreted the court judgment and handed it over to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, which will in turn forward the same to the association for necessary action.

Upward review of allowances

The association disclosed that the Federal Government has given attention to the upward review of professional allowances.

“The National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission is conscientiously working on the adjustments,” the statement noted, adding that nurses have long pressed for fairer compensation to reflect the demands of the profession.

On internship placements, NANNM confirmed that the centralization of postings for nurses and midwives has been expressly approved by the Federal Government.

“This awaits commencement in 2026 as it will be factored into the 2026 budgetary provision. The circular on this approval is being awaited from the Federal Ministry of Health by NANNM,” the statement added.

In addition, the Federal Government assured the association of fair representation in the board membership of tertiary health institutions once the boards are constituted.

Consultancy status for Nurses

The association also highlighted ongoing efforts with the West African College of Nursing to secure consultancy status for nurses and midwives.

The proposal, it said, has already reached the Technical Committee of the National Council on Establishment (NCE)

The statement noted that the Federal Government also assured NANNM of fair representation in the board membership of tertiary health institutions once the boards are reconstituted.

On regulatory matters, NANNM emphasized the urgent need for the constitution of the Nursing and Midwifery Council board, which has not yet been set up.

“The meeting was reliably informed that the Federal Government has given a waiver to over 36 Federal Tertiary Health Institutions and directed that nurses should take 60% quota for the employment in each hospital.

“We are awaiting the official circular on this directive,” the association added.

NANNM described these outcomes as significant milestones but stressed that continuous engagement with government would be required to ensure full implementation.

The association commended its members for their support and urged them to remain steadfast as the CBA process continues.

What You Should Know

On August 1, 2025, the Federal Government and the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM) signed a 7-point agreement at a reconciliation meeting convened by Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi.

As part of the deal, the government pledged to gazette the Nurses’ Scheme of Service originally approved in 2016 within four weeks, with follow-up responsibilities assigned to the Director of Nursing and NANNM’s Secretary General.

The scheme outlines the career structure and professional framework for nurses, offering long-awaited clarity and recognition within the public service.

The agreement also covered professional allowances, with the Federal Government approving a 30% consolidated shift duty allowance, a 20% annual specialist allowance, and an upward review of uniform allowance to N300,000 per annum.

In addition, a 4% consolidated call duty allowance, 35% teaching allowance, as well as new allowances for excess workload, burnout, and retention were included.