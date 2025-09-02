Tantalizers Plc has announced the appointment of award-winning filmmaker and television producer, Tade Ogidan, to its Board of Directors.

The appointment, which took effect on July 29, 2025, was disclosed in a notice filed with the Nigerian Exchange and reflects the company’s ambition to expand its transformation into a “foodtainment” business model, combining food services with entertainment to enhance customer experience.

Chairman of the Board, Adam Nuhu, described the appointment as a strategic move to reinforce the company’s long-term growth plans. According to him, Ogidan’s addition will help Tantalizers scale its experiential and digital entertainment platforms while maintaining a strong customer-centric and culturally resonant brand.

Earlier reports by Nairametrics stated that Tantalizers Plc had acquired Grand Media Projects Limited, an entertainment company founded by renowned TV and film veteran Tade Ogidan.

This was revealed in a disclosure published by the company on the NGX on May 17, 2025, and signed by the company’s secretary, Olamide Babawale-Mo.

Who is Tade Ogidan?

Ogidan is one of Nigeria’s most prominent creative voices with decades of experience in film, television, and media production. He has directed several notable Nigerian movies, including Gold Statue, Madam Dearest, Family on Fire, Diamond Ring, Dangerous Twins, Hostages, Owo-Blow, Raging Storm, and Out of Bounds. His television credits include Village Headmaster, The Teju Babyface Show, The Intern Entrepreneurial Reality Show, The Next Titan, and Crime Fighters.

His works have been widely broadcast across Africa and featured on global streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

The company stated that Ogidan’s expertise in storytelling, content creation, and audience engagement will play a key role in strengthening its entertainment subsidiary, Grand Media Projects Limited, which focuses on producing original TV content, digital properties, and live experiences.

What we know

The appointment comes at a time when Tantalizers is actively diversifying beyond its traditional quick-service restaurant model by developing entertainment-led initiatives such as branded TV content and culinary-themed events. The company believes these projects will enhance customer engagement and create new revenue streams within Nigeria’s fast-growing entertainment industry.

Management noted that Ogidan’s presence on the board will help Tantalizers consolidate its brand identity at the intersection of food, leisure, and culture, as it seeks to position itself as a leading foodtainment player in the Nigerian market.

Nairametrics previously reported that Tantalizers Plc share price surged over 19% week-to-date in the first trading week of March 2025, climbing from N1.98, the price at which it opened on Monday, to N2.37 by the close of trading on Thursday.

The rally came on the back of renewed investor confidence, fueled by a series of strategic moves that have positioned the company for diversification and growth.

Earlier in the week, the company announced a partnership agreement with US-based Quinn Fisheries and Harvester Fishing to acquire 10 fully equipped modern fishing trawlers. According to a statement filed with the Nigerian Exchange on March 4, 2025, the deal is part of Tantalizers’ strategy to enter Nigeria’s blue economy and expand into growth sectors beyond its core business.

The surge extends a longer trend of strong performance. In 2024, Tantalizers was one of the standout stocks in the Nigerian market, recording a year-to-date gain of 336.17%. The stock opened 2024 at N0.47 and experienced steady appreciation through the first half of the year, before accelerating in August.