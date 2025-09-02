The Lagos State Government has announced that it will resume the second phase of repair works on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge (inbound Island) on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

This disclosure is contained in a press statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, on Tuesday, September 3, 2025.

The state government had earlier temporarily suspended repair works on the bridge following reported complaints that traffic robbers and touts were exploiting the associated gridlock to attack motorists trapped in the traffic.

Osiyemi stated that to mitigate the gridlock experienced during the earlier phase of repairs, traffic management plan has been thoroughly reviewed, with renewed efforts to ensure completion within the shortest possible time.

Traffic diversion

Inbound Oshodi/Victoria Island from Lagos–Ibadan Expressway/Lagos Toll Gate:

Osiyemi said traffic will generally remain free flowing along this route. However, near the work zone on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge, vehicles will be diverted into one lane of the three-lane carriageway approximately 50 metres before the repair area and will regain full access 50 metres afterwards.

He said motorists heading to Oshodi may also use the Ojota Slip Road to connect to Ikorodu Road (inward Anthony, by Taxi Park) to access Oshodi.

The commissioner added that motorists heading to Victoria Island can use the Ojota Slip Road to link Ikorodu Road (inward Anthony, by Town Planning Way), then proceed to Gbagada to access the Third Mainland Bridge (inbound Lagos Island). Alternatively, they may continue along Ikorodu Road towards Funsho Williams Avenue and use Eko Bridge.

Inbound Oshodi/Victoria Island from Ikeja and Environs:

Providing information on another route, Osiyemi pointed out that motorists from Ikeja and nearby areas are advised to proceed through Maryland to connect Ikorodu Road/Funsho Williams Avenue, and then use Eko Bridge to Outer Marina en route to their destinations.

He said they may also connect Ikorodu Road (by Taxi Park, Anthony) to access Oshodi and continue their journey.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, explained that the reviewed traffic management plan was designed to strengthen coordination along the corridor during the resumption of works. He appealed to motorists to cooperate with Traffic Management Officers, maintain lane discipline, and make use of the provided alternative routes.

In its advisory message, the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure – Office of Infrastructure, said the partial closure of the bridge is a necessary part of the maintenance programme.

They, therefore, urged motorists to be patient and bear with the temporary inconvenience in the interest of improved road infrastructure.

What you should know

THE Lagos State government had about two weeks ago ordered a temporary suspension of maintenance work on the Ogudu–Ifako Bridge in Kosofe Local Government Area of the state leading to the Third Mainland Bridge.

The suspension may not be unconnected to the gridlock and security threat associated with the project.

Motorists had complained of spending several hours in the gridlock for a journey that usually takes them a few minutes.

Recall that on June 24, 2025, the Lagos State Government had announced a traffic diversion plan ahead of the planned repair works on the Ogudu/Ifako Bridge, which was expected to run from Saturday, June 28 to Wednesday, October 15, 2025, spanning a total of 110 days.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, rehabilitation will be carried out in eight phases, affecting both lanes of the bridge.