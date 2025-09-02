Oman has formally launched a 10-year Golden Residency programme, positioning itself as the latest Gulf state to roll out long-term residency schemes for foreign investors and skilled professionals.

Announced during the “Sustainable Business Environment” forum in Salalah, the programme forms a key plank of Oman’s Vision 2040 strategy, which seeks to drive private sector development, attract foreign capital, and diversify the economy away from oil dependency.

Unlike short-term work or business permits, Oman’s Golden Residency is a renewable 10-year visa that provides foreign nationals and their families with long-term security. It covers not only the applicant but also spouses, children, and first-degree relatives, with no restrictions on age or family size.

This level of inclusivity makes the Omani scheme more flexible than several similar Gulf residency programmes, many of which impose strict limits on dependents or eligibility.

What are the eligibility requirements?

To qualify, applicants must make a minimum investment of 200,000 Omani rials (about $520,000). The government has outlined seven main pathways to eligibility:

Establishing or owning companies with capital and assets worth at least OMR 200,000

Purchasing property in integrated tourism complexes

Holding government development bonds with a minimum two-year maturity

Investing in listed equities valued at OMR 200,000 or more

Maintaining a fixed bank deposit of OMR 200,000 for five years

Owning firms employing at least 50 Omani nationals with OMR 200,000 capital

Also, being nominated under the Foreign Investment Law by qualifying companies, with scope for multiple nominations

Applicants must also meet basic requirements, including being at least 21 years old, holding a valid passport, providing proof of financial solvency, and maintaining a clean criminal record.

Documentation and application process

Required documents include proof of investment (such as property deeds, business licenses, or bond certificates), bank statements, health insurance, police clearance certificates, and family relationship documents like marriage or birth certificates.

Applications can be made directly through the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion (MoCIIP). Once approved, successful applicants are issued a renewable 10-year residency permit, provided eligibility is maintained.

Benefits for Golden Residency Holders

Beyond legal residency, the programme offers tangible benefits to investors and their families:

Fast-track airport services, easing travel logistics

Permission to employ up to three domestic workers

The right to own one property outside integrated tourism complexes, areas usually restricted for foreign ownership

Long-term business stability and the ability to plan investments with security

Enhanced lifestyle advantages, with Oman ranked fourth globally in the 2024 Quality of Life Index

Why It Matters

Oman’s move mirrors wider Gulf trends, where countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar have launched golden visa programmes to attract foreign investment and global talent.

For Oman, the initiative underscores its ambition to stand out as a secure, investor-friendly hub with one of the most liberal residency-by-investment frameworks in the region.

With its blend of investment incentives and lifestyle perks, Oman’s Golden Residency provides both financial and personal benefits for global investors, entrepreneurs, and professionals seeking long-term stability in the Gulf.

For Oman, the scheme is expected to stimulate capital inflows, create jobs, and advance the broader Vision 2040 agenda of building a diversified and sustainable economy.