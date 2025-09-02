The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI), shed 984.55 points on September 2, 2025, closing in the red at 138,737.64
Opening at 139,722.19 points, the index fell 0.70% as LAFARGE and INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES shed 9.88% and 6.72%, respectively.
Daily trading volume held steady at 407 million shares, while market capitalization mirrored the decline, slipping to N87.7 trillion across 31,406 deals from N88.4 trillion.
- On the gainers’ chart, NCR and AUSTINLAZ led with advances of 9.96% and 9.66% respectively.
- On the flip side, PRESTIGE, CONHALLPLC, AIICO, and WEMABANK topped the losers’ list, each hitting the maximum decline limit of 10%.
In terms of activity, GTCO and ACCESSCORP dominated the volume chart, exchanging the highest number of shares.
Market summary
- Current ASI: 138,737.64
- Previous ASI: 139,722.19
- Day Change: -0.70%
- Year-to-Date Performance: +34.79%
- Volume Traded: 407 million shares
- Market Cap: N87.7 trillion
Top 5 gainers
- NCR: Up 9.96% to N12.70
- AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.66% to N3.18
- TANTALIZER: Up 6.09% to N2.44
- MULTIVERSE: Up 5.50% to N11.50
- DEAPCAP: Up 4.68% to N1.79
Top 5 losers
- WEMABANK: Down 10.00% to N20.70
- CONHALLPLC: Down 10.00% to N3.87
- AIICO: Down 10.00% to N3.42
- PRESTIGE: Down 10.00% to N1.62
- ELLAHLAKES: Down 9.93% to N11.43
Trading volume
Daily trading volume stood at 407 million shares, unchanged from the previous session.
- GTCO led with 32.6 million shares, followed by ACCESSCORP with 29.7 million, reflecting sustained investor interest.
- AIICO ranked third with 21.8 million shares, while ELLAHLAKES and SOVRENINS rounded out the top five with 20.5 million and 20.4 million shares, respectively.
Trading value
- In terms of value, SEPLAT dominated with trades worth N28.4 billion.
- GTCO followed with N3.0 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N1.2 billion.
- ACCESSCORP recorded N775.2 million, and UBA closed the list with N686.9 million.
SWOOT & FUGAZ performance
SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed outing.
- FIDELITY BANK gained 0.71%.
- LAFARGE dropped 9.88%, while INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped 6.72%.
Among the FUGAZ stocks, ZENITHBANK gained 0.93%.
- ACCESSCORP lost 1.34%, UBA dipped 1.16%, FIRSTHOLDCO shed 0.62%, and GTCO slipped 0.54%.
Market outlook
The All-Share Index is currently undergoing a pullback, which could either prove shallow or deepen further depending on how bearish sentiment plays out through the week.
If banking and other large-cap stocks extend their declines in subsequent sessions, the index may weaken further.
