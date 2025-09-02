The Nigerian stock market, tracked by the All-Share Index (ASI), shed 984.55 points on September 2, 2025, closing in the red at 138,737.64

Opening at 139,722.19 points, the index fell 0.70% as LAFARGE and INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES shed 9.88% and 6.72%, respectively.

Daily trading volume held steady at 407 million shares, while market capitalization mirrored the decline, slipping to N87.7 trillion across 31,406 deals from N88.4 trillion.

On the gainers’ chart, NCR and AUSTINLAZ led with advances of 9.96% and 9.66% respectively.

On the flip side, PRESTIGE, CONHALLPLC, AIICO, and WEMABANK topped the losers’ list, each hitting the maximum decline limit of 10%.

In terms of activity, GTCO and ACCESSCORP dominated the volume chart, exchanging the highest number of shares.

Market summary Current ASI: 138,737.64

Previous ASI: 139,722.19

Day Change: -0.70%

Year-to-Date Performance: +34.79%

Volume Traded: 407 million shares

Market Cap: N87.7 trillion Top 5 gainers NCR: Up 9.96% to N12.70

AUSTINLAZ: Up 9.66% to N3.18

TANTALIZER: Up 6.09% to N2.44

MULTIVERSE: Up 5.50% to N11.50

DEAPCAP: Up 4.68% to N1.79 Top 5 losers WEMABANK: Down 10.00% to N20.70

CONHALLPLC: Down 10.00% to N3.87

AIICO: Down 10.00% to N3.42

PRESTIGE: Down 10.00% to N1.62

ELLAHLAKES: Down 9.93% to N11.43

Trading volume

Daily trading volume stood at 407 million shares, unchanged from the previous session.

GTCO led with 32.6 million shares, followed by ACCESSCORP with 29.7 million, reflecting sustained investor interest.

AIICO ranked third with 21.8 million shares, while ELLAHLAKES and SOVRENINS rounded out the top five with 20.5 million and 20.4 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, SEPLAT dominated with trades worth N28.4 billion.

GTCO followed with N3.0 billion, while ZENITHBANK posted N1.2 billion.

ACCESSCORP recorded N775.2 million, and UBA closed the list with N686.9 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) had a mixed outing.

FIDELITY BANK gained 0.71%.

LAFARGE dropped 9.88%, while INTERNATIONAL BREWERIES slipped 6.72%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, ZENITHBANK gained 0.93%.

ACCESSCORP lost 1.34%, UBA dipped 1.16%, FIRSTHOLDCO shed 0.62%, and GTCO slipped 0.54%.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index is currently undergoing a pullback, which could either prove shallow or deepen further depending on how bearish sentiment plays out through the week.

If banking and other large-cap stocks extend their declines in subsequent sessions, the index may weaken further.