Heirs Technologies, a leading driver of Africa’s digital innovation, has unveiled its maiden industry report, “Africa’s Digital Leap: Cloud, Connectivity & AI in the Next Decade.” The report delivers technology solutions that power businesses and communities across the continent.

The report provides fresh insights into the critical technologies, policy priorities, and investments set to define Africa’s digital future.

With Africa home to nearly 19% of the world’s population but less than 1% of global data centre capacity, the report highlights the urgent need for infrastructure investment, regulatory readiness, and talent development to accelerate the continent’s digital transformation.

Key Findings from the Report

Cloud Adoption Rising: 55% of African enterprises now run more than half their workloads in the cloud, with 17% fully cloud native. Southern and West Africa are leading adoption, while North Africa lags due to infrastructure and regulatory challenges.

55% of African enterprises now run more than half their workloads in the cloud, with 17% fully cloud native. Southern and West Africa are leading adoption, while North Africa lags due to infrastructure and regulatory challenges. AI Potential: Africa’s AI market, currently valued at $4.5 billion, could contribute up to $2.9 trillion to GDP by 2030, with use cases spanning agriculture, healthcare, financial services, and education.

Africa’s AI market, currently valued at $4.5 billion, could contribute up to $2.9 trillion to GDP by 2030, with use cases spanning agriculture, healthcare, financial services, and education. Infrastructure Investment: Landmark projects such as the 2Africa subsea cable and over 211 active data centres across the continent are laying the foundation for faster connectivity and cloud-enabled growth.

Landmark projects such as the 2Africa subsea cable and over 211 active data centres across the continent are laying the foundation for faster connectivity and cloud-enabled growth. Startup Momentum: Between 2019 and Q1 2025, African AI startups raised $1.25 billion, with South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, and Egypt attracting 87% of capital inflows.

A Call to Action

Launching the report, Obong Idiong, CEO of Heirs Technologies, stressed the importance of decisive action:

“Africa is not at the edge of a digital leap; we are already mid-flight. The next decade will be defined not only by the technologies we embrace but by how boldly and inclusively we implement them. At Heirs Technologies, we are committed to enabling Africa’s digital transformation, but this journey belongs to all of us.”

About the Report

The 38-page study provides:

A comprehensive review of Africa’s digital economy with a focus on cloud, AI, and connectivity.

Benchmarking of regional adoption trends and infrastructure gaps.

Insights on policy, regulation, and investment signals for governments, investors, and enterprises.

Forward-looking outlooks on how Africa can position itself as a global digital powerhouse.

About Heirs Technologies

Heirs Technologies is a leading African technology company powering the continent’s digital transformation through intelligent, sustainable, and locally relevant solutions. A member of the Heirs Holdings Group, the company provides services in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, business transformation, managed services, software licensing, Talent Outsourcing Management and product innovation.

With strategic global partnerships. Heirs Technologies serves clients across Oil and Gas, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Government, Consumer business and more as well as combining global standards with deep local insight. The company is equally committed to building Africa’s next generation of technology talent.

Website: www.heirstechnologies.com