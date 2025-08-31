The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has destroyed a 71.5-hectare cannabis farm in Taraba State, yielding 178,750 kilograms of skunk.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Sunday, August 31, 2025, by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy, NDLEA Headquarters, Abuja.

“…a 30-year-old Alfa Andrew was taken into custody following the destruction of 178, 750 kilograms of skunk on his 71.5 hectares of cannabis farm in Mayodoga forest, Sardauna local council area of Taraba state,” the statement read

He was found with a Dane gun when NDLEA operatives, supported by the Nigerian Army, Nigeria Forest Security Service, Mambila Youth Vanguard, and Vigilante groups, stormed the cannabis farm on Tuesday, 26th August.

Raid in Anambra

The agency revealed that a 75-year-old grandpa Uchelue Ikechukwu was among six suspects arrested with illicit substances in raids by operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in parts of Anambra state.

Uchelue was arrested at Umudioka, Dunukofia Local Government Area, with 26.7kg of skunk on Thursday, 28th August 2025.

Others arrested in Anambra include Eneh Makuo; Emmanuel Chiemeli; Uwakwe Matthew; Chukwujekwu Ehirim; Ifeanyichukwu Olisa and Odoh Chukwuma,” found with various quantities of opioids and skunk in Nkwelle and Amichi areas.

NDLEA operatives at the Abuja/Kaduna tollgate intercepted 104,900 capsules of tramadol hidden in the driver’s compartment of a fuel tanker suspected to be heading to insurgents in Borno. The seizure was made on Friday, 29th August, and the suspect, Hassan Buba, was arrested.

On Saturday, 30th August, another suspect, Kabir Sulaiman (45), was arrested with 34.150kg of skunk at Gwargwaje – Zaria checkpoint.

Arrest of major opioid

The NDLEA confirmed that in an interdiction operation on Saturday 30th August, a major supplier of illicit opioids in Borno state, 33-year-old Uchenna Umeh, was arrested shortly after he received his supplies from Onitsha, Anambra state.

Recovered from his Maiduguri apartment were 30,640 pills of tramadol 225mg, 7,940 rohypnol tablets, and N7,999,200 in cash, mainly in N200 notes.

In Nasarawa State, NDLEA officers arrested Abubakar Dauda (36) with 79,040 pills of tramadol and diazepam at Abacha Park, Mararaba Karu, on Thursday, 28th August.

On Tuesday, 26th August, Babangida Tungura (47) was arrested in Lafia with 30,410 tramadol and rohypnol pills as well as 38 bottles of codeine syrup concealed in a freezer transported from Asaba, Delta State.

In Adamawa, Mohammed Ali (23) was arrested on Wednesday, 27th August, after his consignment of 15,000 tramadol capsules hidden in sacks of animal feed was intercepted at Gombe Mega Park.

Another suspect, Hamisu Abdullahi, was also arrested on Monday, 25th August, after NDLEA operatives found 79 blocks of skunk weighing 58kg concealed in sacks of pepper in a car intercepted along Mararraba Lamurde.

Seizures in Kano and Edo

In Kano, NDLEA officers arrested Ashiru Garba (20) and Aminu Abdu (22) with 1.5kg of skunk and 25,000 pills of exol-5 along Kano-Hadeja road on Tuesday, 26th August.

Two other suspects, Ali Muhammad (37) and Muhammad Maishanu (42), were arrested on Thursday, 28th August, with 8,080 bottles of a New Psychoactive Substance and 25.7kg skunk along Zaria-Kano Road, Gadan Tamburawa.

Another major seizure in Zango area, Ungogo LGA, Kano, led to the recovery of 250,000 exol-5 tablets from Alhasaan Musa (25) on Saturday, 30th August.

In Edo State, NDLEA intercepted 64,250 pills of opioids, mostly tramadol, in a commercial bus traveling from Onitsha to Okene along Ewu-Auchi road, Etsako West LGA. Mohammed Halidu (36) was arrested.

More details

Two suspects, Elves Odogwu (45) and David Jeremiah (35), were arrested in Ondo State on Wednesday, 27th August, after NDLEA raided Queen Elizabeth, Aponmun Reserved Camp, where 117.5kg of processed cannabis and seeds were recovered.

In Lagos, a suspect, Michael Ayodele, was arrested in Mushin with 164kg of skunk on Saturday, 30th August.

In Ekiti, NDLEA described the seizure as the single largest seizure of Loud and Colorado, two strong strains of cannabis, in Ekiti State.” The operation on Friday, 29th August, led to the recovery of 5.3kg of Loud and Colorado and 2.5 grams of Methamphetamine from Ajayi Ayodeji Idowu (a.k.a Atiku), a 42-year-old drug kingpin in Ado-Ekiti.