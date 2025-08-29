Nigeria’s 36 states shared N3.61 trillion in net FAAC allocations in the first half of 2025, Nairametrics analysis shows.

The figure represents states’ direct inflows after statutory deductions, excluding allocations to local governments and other statutory transfers.

The data shows a familiar pattern, oil-producing states dominated disbursements, while large, populous states like Lagos, Kano, and Oyo sustained strong inflows through demographic-driven formulas.

Delta, Rivers, and Lagos collectively accounted for over 22% of total net allocations, underscoring the fiscal weight of oil production and urban consumption hubs.

Meanwhile, Kano, Oyo, Anambra, and Katsina ranked among the top non-oil recipients.

Lagos, Rivers, and Kano led VAT inflows, while Delta and Akwa Ibom gained significant boosts from exchange gains and EMTL, further consolidating their net positions.

Below are the states with the highest FAAC net allocation.

Top Recipients of FAAC Net Allocations