The federal government has approved a new welfare policy granting lifetime salary benefits to senior officers retiring from the rank of Deputy Controller, Comptroller, or Commandant-General.

According to a statement by the Federal Fire Service, signed by DCF PO Abraham, NPRO/Head of Corporate Services, the announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, during the 2025 Ministerial Retreat in Abuja.

He explained that the policy, which takes effect immediately, reflects the administration’s commitment to strengthening institutional performance and officer welfare.

“He noted that the Ministry has successfully cleared the long-standing backlog of promotions, with over 50,000 officers promoted within two years.

In recognition of the welfare of senior officers, the Minister announced that any officer retiring from the rank Deputy Controller/ Comptroller /Commandant -General will now receive lifetime salary benefits, a policy graciously approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” the sattment read

Building capacity and infrastructure

Dr. Tunji-Ojo noted that training manuals had been developed to enhance professionalism and capacity building for officers.

He also revealed that the Ministry had commenced work on a world-class Fire Academy designed to match global standards. According to him, the new institution would compete with leading academies such as the Arizona Fire Academy.

The Minister stressed that promotions would now be based strictly on capacity and performance, rather than seniority alone.

The Minister also emphasized the importance of workplace wellness, assuring officers that the Ministry would prioritize mental health as part of its welfare framework.

Calling for collaboration to strengthen firefighting services, Tunji-Ojo urged the Federal Fire Service to engage the private sector to boost infrastructure and modernize operations nationwide.

The Minister expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for his consistent support, adding that reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda were already improving institutional performance across the agencies supervised by the Ministry of Interior.

What you should know

Late last year, the Federal Government approved a 25% to 35% salary increase for civil servants across various consolidated salary structures. This adjustment aimed to enhance the welfare of public servants and align their compensation with the rising cost of living.

The government revised several key salary structures, including Consolidated Public Service Salary Structure (CONPSS), Consolidated Police Salary Structure (CONPOSS), Consolidated Para-Military Salary Structure (CONPASS) amongst others.

In August 2025, the federal government directed the implementation of a pension increase for federal retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). Retired federal employees were to receive an additional N32,000 monthly pension following the approval of a N758 billion bond to clear outstanding pension liabilities.