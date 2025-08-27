Nigeria has ranked 116th in the 2025 edition of the Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI), a global benchmark that measures the effectiveness and capability of national governments.

The report, released by the Chandler Institute of Governance (CIG), reveals Nigeria’s struggles across key governance indicators and its failure to feature among the top five African countries.

The CGGI assesses countries based on seven broad pillars, and Nigeria’s performance reveals deep structural governance challenges.

The country placed 110th in Leadership and Foresight, 112th in Robust Laws and Policies, 114th in Strong Institutions, 89th in Financial Stewardship, 114th in Attractive Marketplace, 112th in Global Influence and Reputation, and 120th in Helping People Rise.

Despite a relatively better standing in Financial Stewardship, Nigeria’s low scores in other areas illustrate the steep task facing policymakers in improving governance and strengthening public institutions.

Nigeria fails to meet Africa’s top 5

Across Africa, Mauritius, Rwanda, Botswana, Morocco, and South Africa emerged as the top five performers, reflecting their relatively stronger governance frameworks and institutional resilience.

Of the 28 African countries ranked, only Tanzania and Rwanda showed notable improvements between 2021 and 2025, while most others, including Nigeria, dropped in position.

“Countries in Africa have seen mixed performance across the CGGI pillars. The region’s average score for Strong Institutions has improved, while those for Financial Stewardship, Global Influence & Reputation, and Helping People Rise, have declined, with the remaining two pillars recording flat performance. Of most concern is Financial Stewardship, which has experienced the most sustained decline, as fiscal envelopes tighten and government debt burdens bite across the region,” the report added.

More insights

The CGGI ranked the following African countries in its 2025 edition: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Chandler Good Government Index (CGGI) was launched in 2021 as the world’s most comprehensive measure of national government capability and effectiveness.

What you should know

Nigeria recorded a slight improvement in Transparency International’s (TI) 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), ranking 140 out of 180 countries.

The 2024 Corruption Perceptions Index released by Transparency International on Tuesday ranks countries based on perceived levels of public sector corruption, using data from various reputable sources, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

Nigeria’s score reached an all-time high of 28.00 points in 2016 and a record low of 6.90 Points in 1996, according to Transparency International.