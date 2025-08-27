Circuits, Africa’s leading virtual cinema and digital entertainment platform, which has rapidly grown to become the biggest virtual cinema and Transactional Video-on-demand streaming platform in Nigeria, has announced that at least four Nollywood producers with content on its platform will be receiving additional payouts on top of their minimum guarantee and licensing fees.

These additional earnings are based on the films’ performance on the platform, and earnings will continue for as long as their films continue to generate revenue.

This milestone signals more than just payouts. It marks a seminal shift in how African content creators are valued. By ensuring that producers continue to benefit from the success of their films, Circuits is redefining industry standards and building a more sustainable creative economy for filmmakers and other content producers.

Imade Bibowei-Osuobeni, COO at Circuits, explained:

“This model, where films keep earning for their creators, is rare in Africa’s streaming landscape, and Circuits’ move sets a precedent for how producers should be compensated in the digital age. It’s a sign of a maturing industry that rewards creativity, protects intellectual property, and fuels reinvestment in African storytelling. Considering the significant growth we have achieved in just 8 months post-launch, we are very excited about the enormous possibilities that lie ahead for the creative economy.”

“This was always the vision: to make sure money consistently goes into the hands of those who do the hard work. With a content protection system like no other, Circuits is positioned to distribute African content globally, protect creators’ IP, and ensure their work is fairly and transparently monetised. Producers can now look forward to not just upfront payments but continuous returns as their films succeed.”

“Since June 2025, producers have had access to their back-end data to validate sales reports and review detailed sales analytics, in addition to the monthly reports they had been receiving since inception,” she added.

👉 Follow @CircuitStreams for exclusive updates!

https://www.circuits.tv/page/646792d82a19035a166745f6