The Federal Government has said that many federal workers cannot access its housing loan schemes because their salaries are already burdened by deductions from multiple loans taken from commercial lenders.

Executive Secretary of the Federal Government Staff Housing Loans Board, Hajiya Salamatu Ahmed, made this known at the Permanent Secretaries’ Quarterly Forum with Union Leaders, organised by the Service Welfare Office under the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

She explained that the significant deductions leave most civil servants ineligible for government housing loans.

RelatedStories No Content Available

“Let me tell you why workers may have difficulty in accessing these loans.

“Majority of them have already mortgaged their salary by taking series of loans from these agencies that operate “sharp loans”.

“So, at the end of the day, there is no way you can propel them to pay the housing loan. This is very sad,’’ she said

Ahmed described the situation as worrisome, especially as the loan ceiling had been increased to N20 million for senior workers. She added that a special housing loan scheme was also created for officers on Grade Levels 8 to 14, while the board is partnering with mortgage institutions and private developers to make houses more affordable for civil servants.

More insights

The Permanent Secretary of the Service Welfare Office, Mrs. Patience Onyekunle, while declaring the forum open, said the engagement was aimed at deepening dialogue between government and labour unions on staff welfare, industrial harmony, and productivity.

She outlined key initiatives under the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP 2021–2025), such as group life assurance for federal workers and the President’s N750 billion pension bond bill before the National Assembly. Other measures include the revival of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund (NSITF), free medical services at the HCSF complex, a review of recognition and reward policies, and an open-door policy with unions.

The Deputy General Manager of NSITF, Mr. Usman Tumsah, said the Fund was simplifying its claims process and digitising applications to ensure timely compensation for workplace accidents and deaths.

He explained that while federal civil servants are automatically covered under the employee compensation scheme, several Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) had yet to meet documentation requirements, prompting ongoing sensitisation efforts.

Union leaders also voiced concerns. Mrs. Chika Ukachukwu, Chairman of the Ministry of Information and National Orientation Union, commended the government’s initiatives but urged improvements to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) scheme, citing delays and bottlenecks that discourage workers from seeking timely medical care.