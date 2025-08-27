Nigeria’s trade with southern China’s Guangxi region reached $320 million in 2024.

This was disclosed by the Guangxi People’s Congress of China’s Vice Chairman, Zhang Xiaoqin, during his visit to the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership (NCSP), according to a press release on Wednesday by the NCSP.

A high-level delegation of the Guangxi People’s Congress of China, led by Xiaoqin, Vice Chairman of the Standing Committee, reportedly paid a courtesy visit to the NCSP in Abuja.

They were accompanied by the Head of Mission of the Chinese Embassy in Nigeria, Mr. Zhou Hongyou.

Nigeria-Guangxi Trade

According to the statement, Vice Chairman Zhang Xiaoqin stressed Guangxi’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria.

He noted “Guangxi’s strategic role as a regional hub in southern China, its successful hosting of the China-ASEAN Expo, and rising trade with Nigeria, which grew by 21% last year to USD 320 million.”

He seized the moment to invite Nigerian businesses and tourists to explore Guangxi’s strengths in fruit production, tourism, digital economy, and mining.

In his remarks, Mr. Zhou Hongyou of the Chinese Embassy highlighted the cultural and economic similarities between Guangxi and Nigeria.

He expressed optimism about stronger cooperation ahead between Nigeria and Guangxi.

Welcoming the delegation, the Director-General of NCSP, Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe, highlighted Nigeria’s long-standing relations with China, recently elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership at FOCAC 2024.

He assured that the NCSP’s mandate will continue to monitor the FOCAC-agreed projects, oversee strategic projects of national interest, and coordinate Presidential initiatives across key sectors.

The DG pledged to visit Guangxi soon so his team can learn from China’s model of large-scale modernization.

He described Guangxi as a new partner to Nigeria alongside Hunan Province, assuring that the NCSP will work closely with the delegation to identify immediate opportunities, particularly in manufacturing equipment, agriculture, fruit production, and processing.

Backstory

Recall that Tegbe disclosed in July 2025 that recent engagements between Nigeria and China secured over $20 billion in investment commitments across key sectors of Nigeria.

Tegbe announced this development following a media interactive session held in Abuja.

He stressed the need to strengthen bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and China as part of ongoing efforts to drive Nigeria’s industrialization and economic growth.

Tegbe further mentioned that the NCSP’s mandate is to steer the implementation of projects under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), while also pursuing additional partnerships beyond the formal agreements.