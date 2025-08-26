Nigeria’s oil output recorded significant growth in July 2025, averaging 1.71 million barrels of oil per day (bopd). The figure comprises 1.507 million bopd of crude oil and 204,864 bopd of condensates.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Monday.

According to the Commission, this reflects a 9.9% year-on-year surge from the 1.56 million bopd produced in July 2024, which included 1.33 million bopd of crude oil and 226,866 bopd of condensates.

“On a month-on-month basis, output rose by 0.89% compared to the 1.69 million bopd recorded in June 2025, which comprised 1.505 million bopd of crude oil and 191,572 bopd of condensates,” the agency said.

On the monthly performance of Nigeria’s crude oil terminals, Forcados recorded the highest output in July 2025 with 9.04 million barrels, representing a 2.1 per cent increase from 8.85 million barrels in June.

“At the Bonny terminal, production rose to 8.07 million barrels in July, an 12.7% increase compared to 7.16 million barrels recorded in the previous month.

“The Qua Iboe terminal pumped 4.55 million barrels in July, slightly lower than the 5.08 million barrels produced in June.

“Output from the Escravos terminal climbed by 7.1 per cent to 4.47 million barrels in July, up from 4.17 million barrels in June,” NUPRC stated

The agency said Bonga terminal delivered 3.68 million barrels in July, reflecting a 4.2 per cent rise from the 3.53 million barrels recorded in June.

The Odudu (Amenam Blend) terminal posted a 2.9 per cent growth, producing 2.12 million barrels in July compared to 2.06 million barrels the month before.

Production output at the Tulja-Okwuibome terminal rose by 2.8 per cent, from 2.02 million barrels in June to 2.08 million barrels in July.

Similarly, production at the Brass terminal surged by 27 per cent, increasing from 877,975 barrels in June 2024 to 1.12 million barrels in July.

What you should know

Earlier in August, the agency CEO, Gbenga Komolafe said Nigeria’s oil production surpassed 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78 million bpd.

The NUPRC boss noted that the output increase, largely possible due to the step-up in security operations, is part of a push to boost oil production by 1 million bpd to 3 million bpd.

Also, in its latest market report, Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production rose to 1.505 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2025.