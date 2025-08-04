Nigeria’s oil production surpassed 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, with current average output at 1.78 million bpd.

The chief executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe, told delegates at an energy conference on Monday, Reuters reported.

The NUPRC boss noted that the output increase, largely possible due to the step-up in security operations, is part of a push to boost oil production by 1 million bpd to 3 million bpd.

Africa’s largest oil producer relies on crude oil for nearly two-thirds of government revenue and over 80% of foreign currency earnings, making production gains critical for stabilising its economy.

But widespread oil theft, unrest, and years of underinvestment curtailed output and strained public finances before Nigeria stepped up a crackdown in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

Komolafe said the commission would continue working with stakeholders to sustain production gains and improve industry transparency.

What you should know

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported that Nigeria’s average daily crude oil production rose to 1.505 million barrels per day (bpd) in June 2025.

According to the oil cartel, the production figures were obtained through direct communication with Nigerian authorities.

According to the report, the current output represents a 3.58 percent increase from the 1.453 million bpd recorded in May and marks the highest production level since January.

It also signifies the second time Nigeria has met OPEC’s 2025 production quota of 1.5 million bpd.

OPEC further noted that data from secondary sources estimated Nigeria’s crude oil production at 1.547 million bpd in June — a 1.24 percent rise from the 1.528 million bpd recorded in May.

Similarly, in its performance report, the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) said gas production in Nigeria rose slightly in June 2025 to 7.581 billion standard cubic feet per day (bscf/d), up from 7.352 billion bscf/d recorded in May.

In addition, crude oil and condensate sales decreased to 21.68 million barrels in June from 24.77 million barrels in May.

Despite the drop in crude sales, the downstream segment recorded notable progress. Fuel availability at NNPC Retail Limited stations improved significantly, rising to 71 percent in June from 62 percent in May.

The company stated it generated a total revenue of N4.571 trillion in June 2025, sustaining its upward earnings momentum as crude oil and gas production recorded notable increases.

The NNPCL also announced it made N905 billion in profit after tax for the period.