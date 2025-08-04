Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. John Okonkwo as Executive Director, Finance, Risk, and Operations, effective August 1, 2025.

The appointment was formally disclosed in a statement signed by Geoff Amaghereonu, Company Secretary, and communicated to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), relevant regulatory bodies, and the investing public.

“The Board of Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc (‘Abbey’ or ‘the Bank’) hereby announces to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), other regulatory authorities, and the investing public the appointment of Mr. John Okonkwo as Executive Director, Finance, Risk, and Operations of the Bank, effective Friday 1st August 2025,” the statement read.

Strategic Leadership for Risk and Operational Excellence

Mr. Okonkwo’s appointment signals Abbey’s commitment to strengthening its governance framework and operational resilience amid evolving market dynamics.

In his new role, he will provide strategic direction and oversight for the Bank’s finance, risk management, and operations functions, ensuring alignment with Abbey’s mission to deliver innovative, customer-centric financial solutions.

“John will be responsible for providing strategic direction and oversight for the Bank’s finance, risk management, and operations functions, ensuring alignment with Abbey’s vision of delivering innovative, customer-focused financial solutions,” the Bank stated.

A Seasoned Professional with Deep Industry Roots

Mr. Okonkwo brings over 20 years of experience in finance, auditing, risk management, and corporate governance, with a strong track record of leading strategic initiatives across the financial services sector. He began his career at KPMG, where he honed his expertise in audit and advisory services.

He has since held key leadership roles at Heirs Holdings Group, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and VFD Group Plc, where he contributed to enterprise-wide risk frameworks, compliance structures, and operational efficiency.

A Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) and an alumnus of the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) at Lagos Business School, Mr. Okonkwo is widely respected for his multidisciplinary approach to financial strategy and sustainability.

Strengthening Abbey’s Strategic Vision

Abbey Mortgage Bank, a leading provider of mortgage and financial services in Nigeria, continues to evolve its leadership team to meet the demands of a dynamic financial landscape.

The appointment of Mr. Okonkwo is expected to enhance the Bank’s risk posture, operational agility, and financial governance.

With this strategic addition to its executive team, Abbey is poised to reinforce its position as a trusted institution in Nigeria’s mortgage banking sector.