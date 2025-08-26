Nigeria and Brazil are set to strengthen health sector cooperation through a Five-Year Joint Action Plan, with the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare joining President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s delegation on a State Visit to Brazil to reinforce bilateral relations between the two nations.

According to a statement shared by the Federal Ministry of Health on X on Tuesday, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the visit as the “restart of Nigeria–Brazil relations.”

Both Heads of State reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing South–South cooperation for the mutual benefit of their citizens.

Key health sector proposals

The statement noted that during high-level engagements between ministers and senior officials, Nigeria proposed two key initiatives:

The development of a Five-Year Joint Action Plan to operationalize the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in July 2025 between the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare of Nigeria and Brazil’s Ministry of Health.

A strategic government-to-government procurement framework for the health sectors of both countries, aimed at promoting transparency, reducing costs, and strengthening local supply chains.

Speaking on the outcomes, Dr. Salako said Nigeria is committed to building strong, reform-driven partnerships that directly improve the lives of our citizens.

“This proposed Joint Action Plan and procurement framework with Brazil will help us expand access to affordable medicines, strengthen our health workforce, and deliver better services across the country,” he said.

Reform-forward agenda

The Ministry emphasized that this renewed partnership reflects Nigeria’s reform-forward agenda in the health sector, ensuring that international cooperation delivers tangible results in improved healthcare delivery.

“This renewed Nigeria–Brazil partnership signals a reform-focused approach to health sector development, prioritizing innovation, affordability, and sustainability in delivering quality care to citizens, “the Ministry stated.

It added that the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare remains committed to ensuring that international cooperation directly translates into improved health services, access to essential medicines, and stronger health systems for all Nigerians.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu signed five Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) during his visit, aimed at boosting economic ties between Nigeria and Brazil.

The agreements highlight cooperation in key areas including technology transfer, food security, manufacturing, and renewable energy.

Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s readiness to partner with Brazil to expand opportunities and advance Africa’s development, describing Africa as “the new frontier.”

He stressed the importance of technology, research, fast development, food sovereignty, and manufacturing as tools to strengthen economic growth.

The President also called for increased investment and knowledge exchange in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, noting Brazil’s expertise in generic drug manufacturing.

Tinubu assured investors that ongoing economic reforms in Nigeria are producing tangible results and reiterated the commitment to developing local economies through international partnerships.