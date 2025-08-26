Nigeria and Brazil have signed a groundbreaking Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen cooperation in Science, Technology, and Innovation.

The agreement was signed in Brazil by Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, and Brazil’s Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Luciana Santos, in the presence of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Minister Nnaji described the deal as a bold step in South-South cooperation unlocking jobs, industries, and innovation for both nations.

“From biotech to space research, digital transformation to energy transition, this partnership is a bold step in South-South cooperation—unlocking jobs, industries, and innovation for both nations,” he said

The partnership spans biotechnology, space research, digital transformation, and energy transition. It is expected to open new avenues for industrial development, research collaboration, and innovation-driven employment opportunities.

What the presidents said

President Tinubu stressed that the agreement goes beyond symbolic ties and reflects Nigeria’s determination to turn opportunities into reality.

He highlighted the role of technology in advancing sovereignty and development.

“There is no other way to do it than to embrace it with technology, fast development, research, food sovereignty, and manufacturing.”

Tinubu also highlighted the importance of knowledge exchange in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, urging stronger collaboration on technology transfer.

“I don’t see why the technological superiority of Brazil is not shared with Africa,” he stated.

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva described the agreement as a fresh start in Brazil’s relationship with Nigeria, stressing the need for stronger economic integration and cooperation across multiple sectors.

“At a time when protectionism and unilateralism have returned, Nigeria and Brazil reaffirm their bet on free trade and productive integration. We continue to be dedicated to building a world of peace, free from hegemonic impositions.

“There are many possibilities for synergy between the world’s two largest countries with Black populations. Agriculture and livestock, oil and gas, fertilisers, aircraft, and machinery, among others, represent wide avenues for cooperation,” he said

Following a two-hour expanded bilateral meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of agreements and MOUs at the Palácio do Planalto in Brasília.

Other agreements reached during the visit include:

Petrobras return to Nigeria: Brazil’s state-owned oil company is resuming operations after five years, strengthening cooperation in gas exploration and refining.