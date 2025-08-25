Nigeria and Brazil have formally signed a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA), paving the way for direct flights between the two countries and marking a significant milestone in both aviation and diplomatic relations.

The agreement was concluded during President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s two-day state visit to Brazil, where he held talks with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Brasília.

The signing ceremony was led by Nigeria’s Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo SAN, and Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho, in the presence of both presidents, according to a statement issued on Monday by Keyamo’s spokesperson, Tunde Moshood. “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, today, commenced a two-day state visit to the Federative Republic of Brazil where he signed a landmark bilateral air service agreement with the largest South American country,” the statement read in part.

It added, “A major highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) formalizing a Bilateral Air Service Agreement (BASA) between Nigeria and Brazil. The agreement was signed by Nigeria’s Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Olorogun Festus Keyamo SAN, alongside Brazil’s Minister of Transport, Silvio Costa Filho, in the presence of both Heads of State.”

The BASA creates a formal framework for direct air connectivity, expected to boost trade, tourism, investment, and cultural exchanges between Nigeria and Brazil.

More insights

The statement further noted that the direct flights arrangement between both countries will also strengthen diplomatic ties and pave the way for future collaboration in sectors such as aviation, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

President Tinubu described the agreement as a strategic milestone for Nigeria, underscoring his administration’s commitment to expanding global partnerships and enhancing mobility for commerce and people-to-people connections.

Brazilian President Lula da Silva welcomed the pact, noting Brazil’s readiness to deepen cooperation with Nigeria across multiple sectors.

What you should know

The idea of launching direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, particularly between Lagos and São Paulo, was first explored by President Bola Tinubu and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during their meeting at the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa in February 2024.

By August 2024, President Bola Tinubu further emphasized the importance of establishing direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil as a key step towards strengthening bilateral relations. He made this call during a meeting with the newly appointed Brazilian Ambassador to Nigeria, Carlos Jose Areias, in Abuja.

The direct flight agreement is seen as a key step in strengthening ties between the largest economies in West Africa and South America, providing new opportunities for citizens and businesses on both continents.