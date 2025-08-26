The Federal Government has launched an automotive training centre at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, Ikorodu, Lagos, to strengthen the automotive industry, advance electric vehicle production, and promote technology transfer.

The initiative aligns with the National Automotive Policy, which seeks to promote local vehicle production, achieve 40% local content, and reach 30% production of electric vehicles, as reported by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Sen. John Enoh, said the center would equip youths, artisans, and technicians with modern automotive skills, including maintenance and handling of electric vehicles. He added that the programme would also drive technology transfer, foster innovation, and position Nigeria as a competitive player in global automotive manufacturing.

The center is one of 21 automotive training facilities nationwide, distributed across all geopolitical zones to ensure equitable access to skills development. Enoh said additional centers would be established to expand opportunities, stimulate economic activities, and reduce unemployment-related social challenges.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, described the automotive industry as the bedrock of industrial development and said the center would allow trainees to use advanced diagnostic tools and service protocols similar to those in modern global workshops.

He noted that the center is built on three pillars: providing skills aligned with industry needs, setting standards to protect the public, and creating job opportunities.

NADDC Director-General Oluwemimo Osanipin said the facility aligns with the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) and would provide hands-on training for artisans, engineers, and technicians, enhancing local content in assembled vehicles. The council aims to create an environment for producing Nigerian-made vehicles that meet international standards.

The Vice-Chancellor of LASUSTECH, Prof. Olumuyiwa Odusanya, expressed pride in hosting the center, highlighting its role in concept design, prototyping, and commercialization. He said the university’s strategic IMPACT agenda aligns with the center’s goals to foster competitiveness and innovation.