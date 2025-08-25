The Nigerian All-Share Index opened the week on a positive note, advancing by 435.6 points to close at 141,439.77.

This marks a 0.31% rise from its opening level of 141,004.10, pushing the index firmly above the 141,000-threshold.

However, market activity slowed, as trading volume fell to 591.2 million shares compared to 1.3 billion shares exchanged in the previous session.

Despite this, market capitalization edged higher to N89.4 trillion across 33,342 deals, up from N89.2 trillion in the last session.

Julius Berger (JBERGER) and Cutix (CUTIX) led the gainers’ chart with impressive jumps of 9.93% and 9.86% respectively.

On the downside, UPL and Cadbury (CADBURY) emerged as the biggest losers, shedding 9.92% and 9.61%.

In terms of trading activity, FCMB and Veritas Kapital (VERITASKAP) dominated the volume chart as the most traded stocks of the day.

Market summary Current ASI: 141,439.77

Previous ASI: 141,004.1

Day Change: +0.31%

Year-to-Date Performance: +37.42%

Volume Traded: 591.2 million shares

Market Cap: N89.22 trillion Top 5 gainers JBERGER: Up 9.93% to N146.10

CUTIX: Up 9.86% to N3.90

REGALINS: Up 9.70% to N1.47

VERITASKAP: Up 9.60% to N2.17

MCNICHOLS: Up 9.37% to N3.50 Top 5 losers UPL: Down 9.92% to N5.54

CADBURY: Down 9.61% to N57.85

ABBEYBDS: Down 8.39% to N6.55

DAARCOMM: Down 7.44% to N1.12

AUSTINLAZ: Down 6.55% to N2.71

Trading volume

Market activity slowed, with daily trading volume dropping to 591.2 million shares from 1.3 billion shares recorded in the previous session.

FCMB led the chart with an impressive 105.1 million shares traded, followed by VERITASKAP with 59.5 million shares, showing continued investor interest.

UNIVINSURE ranked third with 34.3 million shares, while AIICO and GTCO completed the top five with 26.2 million and 25 million shares, respectively.

Trading value

In terms of value, GTCO dominated with trades worth N2.3 billion.

ARADEL followed with N1.3 billion, while FCMB recorded N1.1 billion.

ZENITHBANK posted N709.4 million, and UBA closed out in the top five with N683.6 million.

SWOOT & FUGAZ performance

SWOOTs (Stocks Worth Over One Trillion Naira) delivered a mixed outing.

International Breweries advanced 2.69%, while ARADEL slipped 1.73% and FIDELITY BANK edged down 0.24%.

Among the FUGAZ stocks, GTCO climbed 2.18% and ACCESSCORP added 1.67%.

FBN Holdings, UBA, and ZENITHBANK, however, closed the day flat with no price changes.

Market outlook

The All-Share Index appears to be staging a mild correction from last week’s decline, which saw it slip to a low of 140,332.4. The current rebound suggests a gradual recovery in investor sentiment.

If momentum continues and bullish price action is sustained in large-cap stocks, the index has the potential to reclaim the 142,000-mark in the near term.