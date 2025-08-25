The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has cleared more than 1,000 shacks and illegal structures obstructing a major road corridor in Karsana, near Bunkoro District in Gwarinpa.

Director of Development Control, Muktar Galadima, revealed the operation on Monday during a citywide sanitation exercise conducted by the FCTA joint task force.

He explained that the exercise targeted illegal squatters and individuals of “questionable character,” while deliberately sparing indigenous homes.

Indigenous homes spared, demolition to continue

Galadima emphasized that indigenous homes were deliberately spared in the demolition, adding that the operation would continue until the entire 2-kilometre road stretch was cleared.

“Today’s exercise is along the proposed Ring Road 3 corridor at the intersection of N16 and RR3, where we have Mab Global Estate.

“You can see the shanties, squatters, and people of questionable character.

“As part of the citywide sanitation to enhance security, we are continuing the operation as planned,” Galadima said.

He explained that most of the demolished structures were temporary shelters made of wood and other non-durable materials.

“So far, we’ve cleared more than 1,000 shanties, and we’re still progressing. The entire road stretch is about 2 kilometres, filled with similar illegal structures,” Galadima added.

RR3 project and coordination with resettlement authorities

Galadima noted that while the RR3 project had not yet been awarded, construction work was ongoing along the N16 corridor.

He acknowledged communication with the Department of Resettlement and Compensation, which identified some indigenous communities along the route.

“That’s why we tried not to interfere with the existence of such communities.

“To ensure smooth operations moving forward, we’ve requested representatives from Resettlement and Compensation to guide us on identifying genuine indigenous properties,” he stated.

Development control linked to security

Also speaking, FCTA Director of Security Services Development, Adamu Gwary, represented by Dr Peter Olumuji, Secretary of the Command-and-Control Unit, highlighted the link between development control and improved security.

He said the operation had brought relief to residents of nearby estates like Map Global, who had raised concerns about safety.

“There is a clear nexus between development control and the security of lives and property. We observed that criminal elements often hide their shanties behind indigenous communities, using them as cover,” he noted.

More insights

Gwary confirmed that no arrests were made during the operation.

However, he said the clean-up would continue to address security concerns in the area.

He also highlighted the ongoing clampdown on vehicles with tinted windows, asserting that many of the permits in circulation were forged and tied to criminal activity.

In spite of an Inspector-General of Police directive postponing enforcement to Oct. 2025, Gwary defended the early crackdown, citing rising incidents of “one-chance” robberies involving illegally tinted vehicles.

He explained that clearance operations in the city centre is focusing on tinted glass vehicles due to consistent reports that they are being used for criminal activities.