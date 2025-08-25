Coronation Group has announced the official listing of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund (CIF) on the Main Board of the Nigerian Exchange, following its earlier debut in 2024.

In a statement released on 25th August 2025, the company revealed that 87.9 million units of the fund were listed on the exchange the same day as the announcement.

Priced at N100 per unit with a total value of N8.79 billion, Coronation described CIF as a liquid investment product aimed at attracting strong market participation.

Speaking on its target investors, the company noted: “For those seeking long-term exposure to infrastructure-led growth, CIF offers a compelling and professionally managed platform.”

The fund is managed by Coronation Asset Management Ltd, the group’s asset management subsidiary, which described the listing as a milestone in Nigeria’s alternative investment landscape.

Aigbovbioise Aig-Imoukhuede, Chief Executive Officer of Coronation Asset Management, explained that the initiative aligns with the firm’s philosophy of creating products that drive economic impact.

“At Coronation, our belief is simple—great products can shape economies. The Coronation Infrastructure Fund is one such product: rooted in deep market insight, backed by strong governance, and built to generate wealth sustainably,” he said.

He added that the fund is designed to help address Nigeria’s infrastructure deficit by channeling long-term capital into critical sectors.

Echoing this view, Mayowa Ikotun, Head of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund, emphasized the wider importance of the listing. “CIF’s listing marks a turning point. It is the moment infrastructure investing becomes democratized through our product offering. This is what we do at Coronation: turning vision into investable outcomes,” he stated.

The development follows the successful close of the Series 1 Offer of the Coronation Infrastructure Fund in 2024, which raised N8.79 billion.

In 2024, Coronation Asset Management Limited issued its Series 1 commercial papers, announcing the successful close of the offer in June with a capital raise of N8.79 billion.

At the time, the company reported a subscription rate of 43.95%, which it noted was the highest recorded in the Nigerian market for a debut infrastructure fund.

The subscription level surpassed previous debut rates of 33.75% and 24.70% recorded by similar institutions, and it also accounted for the largest amount raised for a maiden infrastructure fund in the market.

With its latest listing on the Nigerian Exchange, the firm has moved into equity raising through the Coronation Infrastructure Fund.

