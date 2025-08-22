The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported that the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) dropped to N1,789.45 per litre in July 2025.

This marks a 1.34 percent decrease from the N1,813.81 per litre recorded in June 2025.

This data was contained in the latest NBS’ “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch” for July 2025.

According to NBS, the average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) paid by consumers increased by 29.72% on a year-on-year basis from a lower cost of N1379.48 per litre recorded in the corresponding month of last year to a higher cost of N1789.45 per litre in July 2025.

The data also shows that Benue State (N2341.46), Adamawa State (N2163.88), and Plateau State (N2029.71) were the top three states with the highest average price of the product in July 2025.

Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in the following states, namely, Ondo State (N1465.71), Zamfara State (N1470.35), and Gombe State (N1485.00).

Prices across geopolitical zones

The NBS data shows that the South-South Zone has the highest price of N1941.98, while the South-West Zone has the lowest price of N1619.06 compared to other zones.

In the North-Central, with seven states and the FCT, the average price was N1,873.94 in July 2025.

Also, in the North-West with six states, the average price was N1,769.47 for the month under review.

In the South-East, with five states, the average price of the product was N1,753.13 in July 2025.

Also, in the North-East with six states, the average price was N1,762.32 in July 2025.

What you should know

The average retail price of diesel paid by consumers rose by 23.98% year-on-year, increasing from N1,462.98 per litre in June 2024 to N1,813.81 per litre in June 2025.

According to the NBS data, states with the highest diesel prices remained: Benue, Adamawa, and Plateau for April, May, June, and July 2025.

Also, the states with the lowest average prices for April and May 2025 remained: Kogi, Ondo, and Anambra for three consecutive months. However, in July 2025, Gombe and Zamfara states replaced Kogi and Anambra for the lowest diesel prices.

NBS data shows that the inflation rate slowed slightly to 21.88% in July 2025, marking a modest retreat from the previous month’s figure of 22.22%.

Core inflation stood at 21.33% in July 2025 on a year-on-year basis; a decline of 6.13% when compared to the 27.47% recorded in July 2024.