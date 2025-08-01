The average retail price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) rose by 23.98% year-on-year, increasing from N1,462.98 per litre in June 2024 to N1,813.81 per litre in June 2025.

This is according to the latest data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) titled “Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) Price Watch” for June 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, an increase of 3.16% was recorded from N1758.26 in May 2025 to an average of N1813.81 in June 2025.

The data also shows that Benue (N2541.46), Adamawa (N2355.32), and Plateau (N2236.42) were the top three states with the highest average price of the product in June 2025.

Furthermore, the top three states with the lowest prices were: Ondo (N1365.71), Anambra (N1391.02), and Kogi (N1400.00).

Prices in the geo-political zones

According to the NBS data, residents of the South-South paid the highest for the product at an average of N1963.86 in the month under review.

On the other hand, the South West Zone has the lowest price of N1618.74 compared to other Zones.

In the North-Central, with seven states and FCT, the average price was N1958.38 in June 2025. Also, in the North-West with six states, the average price was N1807.80 for the month under review.

In the South-East, with five states, the average price of the product was N1,691.17 in June 2025.

Also, in the North-East with six states, the average price was N1,799.37 in June 2025.

May 2025 recap

The average retail price of diesel paid by consumers rose by 25.24% year-on-year, climbing from N1,403.96 per litre in May 2024 to N1,758.26 per litre in May 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, an increase of 2.08% was recorded from N1722.45 in April 2025 to an average of N1758.26 in May 2025.

The data also shows that Benue State (N2441.46), Adamawa State (N2350.32.32), and Plateau State (N2201.52) were the top three States with the highest average price of the product in May 2025.

Furthermore, the top three lowest prices were recorded in Ondo State (N1318.40.00), Kogi State (N1360.00), and Anambra State (N1361.02) in the month under review.

NBS data showed that the residents of the North-Central, with seven states and the FCT, paid the highest for the product at an average of N1920.47 in May 2025.

On the other hand, the South-West zone, with six states, had the lowest price of N1553.19 compared to other geo-political zones.

What you should know

According to the NBS data, states with the highest diesel prices remained: Benue, Adamawa, and Plateau for April, May, and June 2025.

Also, the states with the lowest average prices for April and May 2025 remained: Kogi, Ondo, and Anambra for three consecutive months.