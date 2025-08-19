The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has directed all airlines operating in the country to enforce a mandatory phone switch-off for passengers during take-off and landing.

The disclosure was conveyed in a post by the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Michael Achimugu, via his official X account on Tuesday.

The authority explained that the regulation on phones and other electronic devices has now been unified across the industry.

It emphasized that all phones must be completely switched off during the critical phases of take-off and landing, and airlines are required to amend their security programmes accordingly.

The NCAA also clarified that airplane mode will no longer be permitted until the regulations are reviewed to reflect evolving technological developments.

“Henceforth, the regulation per phones and other electronic devices in Nigeria has been unified:

“ALL PHONES MUST BE SWITCHED OFF DURING THE CRITICAL ASPECTS OF TAKE-OFF AND LANDING.

“All airlines must amend their security programmes to reflect this if different in their current programmes.

“No more airplane mode until regulations are reviewed to reflect evolving technological situations,” Achimugu’s post read.

With this directive, airlines are expected to review their operational and security manuals to align with the updated policy, ensuring stricter compliance during the most sensitive phases of flight.

What you should know

The latest directive from the NCAA came on the heels of an incident involving a passenger, Ms. Comfort Emmanson, and Ibom Air.

The issue began when she reportedly refused to switch off her phone as instructed before take-off on an Uyo-to-Lagos flight, which later escalated into a scuffle upon landing.

Following the incident on August 10, Ms. Emmanson was arrested and faced charges of unruly behaviour and assaulting cabin crew and airline security. Ibom Air initially imposed a lifetime no-fly ban on her, a decision that sparked public debate.

The Federal Government and airline operators later agreed to lift the ban after consultations with stakeholders, appeals from concerned individuals, and expressions of remorse from the passenger. Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo announced the resolution, which was also supported by the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON).

A legal expert had criticised Ibom Air’s action, arguing that only the Civil Aviation Authority had the authority to impose nationwide flight restrictions, and that any punishment for unruly behaviour must follow due process.

The matter was finally resolved last Wednesday when an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court struck out the case after Ibom Air formally withdrew its complaint. Ms. Emmanson, who had been held at Kirikiri Prison since the incident, was discharged and released following the court’s decision.