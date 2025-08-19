The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has impounded more than 700 vehicles over tinted glass without permits, fake number plates, and other traffic violations in Abuja.

The FCTA Director, Department of Security Service, Adamu Gwary, disclosed this during a stop-and-search operation at the Apo–Wassa junction and Karu axis.

He explained that the measure was part of efforts to curb the rising menace of “one-chance” robberies in the capital.

Gwary, who was represented by the Secretary of the Command-and-Control Centre, Dr. Peter Olumuji, explained that the operation was aimed at curbing the menace of “one-chance” robberies in the FCT.

He said the exercise formed part of the second phase of “Operation Sweep Abuja Clean,” a multi-agency crime prevention initiative that had already recorded notable results.

According to Gwary, the joint task force recovered seven stolen vehicles within the past week alone.

“The exercise targets criminally inclined motorists, particularly those involved in notorious one-chance robberies across the city and satellite towns,” he said.

Tinted glass and fake plates linked to crime

Gwary noted that intelligence gathered from victims revealed a pattern linking tinted vehicles to the crime.

“Most of the victims we interrogated said the vehicles they boarded were tinted. Yet, we are seeing even business operators using tinted glasses unnecessarily,” he noted.

He disclosed that over 700 vehicles had been impounded so far in both the first and second phases of the operation.

Gwary said intelligence gathered from victims revealed that most of the vehicles used for the ‘one chance’ were either illegally tinted, unregistered, or bearing fake number plates.

Warning to vehicle owners

The FCTA warned that vehicle owners, such as cab drivers, had no justification for using tinted glass, which often aided criminals in concealing their activities.

Gwary added that the ongoing operation has drastically reduced incidences of one chance to the barest minimum.

“Our stop-and-search exercise has made it clear to criminals that no matter where they are in the FCT, the team will always reach them,” he said.

He assured residents of the FCT that the operation was yielding results, citing several stolen vehicles recovered within the last week alone.

He therefore appealed to residents to bear with the temporary inconveniences caused by the stop-and-search operations, stressing that the measure was aimed at safeguarding lives and properties.

Road traffic services targets unpainted and unregistered taxis

Also speaking, Mrs Deborah Osho, Head of Operations, Directorate of Road Traffic Services (DRTS), reiterated the administration’s commitment to rid the city of unregistered and unpainted taxis, commonly used by criminals.

She disclosed that several vehicles were impounded during the joint task force operation, for various offences such as driving against traffic, lack of registration, and use of number plates not assigned to the vehicles.

“This is a joint task force team, a joint collaboration with all agencies and especially the lead agency, which is the police.

“We work together, and because of their presence, we apprehend a lot of vehicles, especially those driving against traffic. It is a common thing in Abuja, and we are trying to stop them,” she said.

According to her, most of the one-chance perpetrators use vehicle number plates that cannot be traced.

She explained that once there was suspicion about such vehicles, they would be picked up.

“Most of the one-chance vehicles either have fake number plates not traceable to the actual vehicles, or operate as unpainted taxis, making it difficult to identify them.

“Today in Karu, you can see the huge number of vehicles apprehended. This is sending a clear message that Abuja is difficult for criminals,” Osho said.

She assured residents that activities of the ‘Operation Sweep Abuja Clean’ would continue across the city and suburbs until sanity was restored on Abuja roads.

Osho urged citizens to cooperate with enforcement officers for a safer and more secure FCT.

Backstory

In a related development, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command impounded 675 vehicles in Abuja for various offences, including the use of tinted glasses, operation of illegal taxi services, obscured number plates, and other traffic-related infractions, according to a recent Nairametrics report.

The seizures were confirmed by the FCT Commissioner of Police, Ajao Adewale, following a meeting of the FCT Security Committee chaired by Minister Nyesom Wike.

Adewale explained that the impounded vehicles were part of the ongoing Operation Sweep Abuja, which commenced on July 7. The initiative aims to enhance public safety while enforcing traffic regulations across the city.

He stated that the operation targeted vehicles with improper documentation, unauthorised taxi operations that pose as commercial transport services to defraud commuters, the use of tinted windows, and vehicles with obscured number plates.