The “Where” is Lagos, the “What” is Built To Close, and the “Who” is Tope Dare, a quiet, demure man who many people would not believe single-handedly sold over 70% of Nigeria’s ATMs and has waited over a decade to share a wealth of knowledge with the world.

He is widely celebrated as Africa’s ATM King, and after over two decades of quiet work, Tope Dare has chosen his golden jubilee to present a priceless gift to Africa and the world: an extraordinary new book entitled Built to Close: His Journey Selling Technology That Reshaped Africa’s Banking.

The official launch is set for August 23, 2025, and it promises to become one of the most impactful works on FinTech, sales, and technology leadership ever published on the continent.

A Thought Leader’s Vision now on Paper

For more than two decades, Tope Dare has been at the center of Africa’s financial technology revolution. From pioneering ATM deployment in Nigeria to shaping conversations on the nation’s cashless policy, he has earned the title, Africa’s ATM King.

But in his new book, Dare does something different: he opens up the vault of his experience and pens down his most valuable lessons, thoughts, and strategies in a way that is both practical and inspirational.

“I did not set out to become a salesman,” Dare writes. “But I came to realize that no matter how brilliant a system is, it must be sold to be utilized. The power to close a sale is the power to change your life and that of the customer.”

The Pulse of Built to Close

At its core, Built to Close is a guide to mastering the art of tech sales, with lessons that cut across industries. The book answers questions most professionals and entrepreneurs silently ask:

How do I move from ordinary to influential?

How do I gain access to decision-makers?

What skills open the door to wealth, influence, and freedom in the digital age?

Inside these pages, Tope Dare uncovers:

Why sales is service, not manipulation: and how great salespeople solve big problems rather than push products.

How to be strategically positioned “where opportunity meets decision-making,” turning visibility into opportunities.

The psychology of high-stakes trust: how to earn credibility in rooms where billions of naira and millions of lives are at stake.

Real case studies and lessons drawn from the deals that reshaped African banking.

The roadmap for professionals: from fresh graduates chasing breakthroughs to bankers, entrepreneurs, and intrapreneurs seeking their next leap.

Dare captures these lessons in powerful words:

“The fastest way to change your life is to learn how to close. Every opportunity in life, from business to relationships, begins and ends with the ability to close.”

Why This Book Matters

Africa’s fintech market is one of the fastest-growing in the world, projected to reach $47 billion by 2028. Yet, many professionals still see sales as an afterthought. Built to Close flips that narrative, showing that sales is the hidden engine of the digital economy.

The book reveals that coding, innovation, or strategy alone cannot drive transformation because when all that is done, someone must sell the vision, sell the product, and close the deal. Through vivid storytelling, Dare proves that salesmanship is the true multiplier of value.

The Impact Readers Will Gain

Every page of Built to Close is designed to inspire, educate, and empower. The impact stretches beyond banking and FinTech into universal principles of influence, resilience, and career advancement. Readers will discover:

How to shorten a 25-year career journey into a few focused years, avoiding costly mistakes.

How ordinary professionals can leverage insider knowledge to create extraordinary opportunities.

How tech sales shapes the digital economy in ways most people never notice, and how to profit from it.

Why mastering salesmanship is the fastest way to wealth and influence in a world obsessed with coding, crypto, and conventional corporate ladders.

A fresh mindset: that sales is about solving problems, not pushing products.

In Dare’s words:

“You don’t need to be born a salesperson. But if you are ready to learn, you can be built to close.”

With its descriptive style, Dare paints vivid pictures of the evolution of African banking, from handwritten ledgers to mobile-first banking, from the first NCR ATM in 1989 to today’s vast ATM and PoS networks. He narrates how sales professionals, often overlooked, have quietly powered this revolution.

For Africa’s youth, professionals, and entrepreneurs, Built to Close offers not just a window into the past but a blueprint for the future.

Who Should Read Built to Close?

Fresh graduates seeking a breakthrough in their careers.

Bankers and tech professionals who are ready for their next big leap.

Entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs looking to ride Africa’s tech wave.

Anyone who wants to understand how Africa’s FinTech truly works from the inside.

The book is practical, descriptive, and full of ready-to-apply strategies. It does not just inspire budding tech and sales enthusiasts; it equips them for the future they have always wanted.

Conclusion: A Landmark Contribution

Built to Close is a mentor between covers, a manual for success, and a front-row seat into Africa’s fintech transformation. It stands as one of the most descriptive, practical, and inspirational works ever written on sales in Africa’s technology space.

Launching on August 23, 2025, Built to Close is now available for pre-order at https://lnkd.in/g49nFPv3

For Africa’s ambitious professionals, entrepreneurs, and dreamers, this book is not optional reading. It is the key to unlocking wealth, influence, and opportunity in the digital age.

About the author of the book

Tope Dare, widely celebrated as Africa’s ATM King, is one of the most influential figures in Africa’s digital banking and fintech sector. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has become synonymous with innovation, resilience, and mastery in financial technology sales as he has reshaped the way banks serve millions of customers across Nigeria and beyond.

Early life and education

Born with an aptitude for problem-solving and technology, Dare began his academic journey at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, before completing his degree in Electronic and Electrical Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University in 1998. This solid engineering background laid the foundation for his career in banking technology, where he combined technical expertise with business acumen to pioneer groundbreaking projects.

Banking foundations and the ATM revolution

Dare’s professional career took off during his NYSC at Chartered Bank (now Stanbic IBTC) in 1999, where he transitioned from project management to the IT department under the guidance of industry leader Ademola Adebise, former Managing Director Wema Bank Plc. By 2000, he had joined Oceanic Bank (now Ecobank) as a graduate trainee, where he was exposed to the emerging world of internet banking, mobile banking, PoS systems, switches, and ATMs.

It was here that Dare’s journey with ATMs began. Leading the bank’s ATM deployment project, he developed a deep expertise in the field. In 2008, he personally funded his training at the Wincor Nixdorf ATM plant in Germany, a move that not only expanded his knowledge but also demonstrated his relentless commitment to growth.

Scaling fintech sales leadership

In 2010, Dare joined NCR, where he significantly expanded the company’s ATM market share in Nigeria to 48%. His success caught industry-wide attention, and in 2013, he moved to Inlaks as Executive Director. Under his leadership, Inlaks skyrocketed from a modest 2% market share to a commanding 52%, deploying over 12,500 Hyosung ATMs nationwide. Between 2010 and 2023, he facilitated the sale of more than 15,000 ATMs, representing about 70% of Nigeria’s ATM base.

Academic excellence and executive development

Tope Dare is not only a practitioner but also a lifelong learner. In 2016, he earned an Action Learning MBA from Business School Netherlands. His thirst for global perspectives led him to further executive education at some of the world’s most prestigious institutions: Harvard Business School, Wharton Business School, INSEAD, Saïd Business School (Oxford University), and Judge Business School (University of Cambridge). Across these institutions, he earned certifications in management, fintech, business analytics, data analytics, and digital transformation, reinforcing his expertise as both a technologist and strategist.

Thought leadership and advocacy

Beyond boardrooms and banking halls, Dare has been a fearless voice in public discourse. He has openly addressed the unintended consequences of Nigeria’s cashless policy, famously remarking:

“The war between ATMs and POS agents is real. The cashless policy was meant to drive financial inclusion, yet it has birthed an exploitative system where customers are charged exorbitantly to access their own money. Something must be done.”

His advocacy has influenced policy discussions and drawn the attention of regulators, reinforcing his standing as a thought leader in financial accessibility and inclusion.

Recognition and honors

Tope Dare’s impact has been widely recognized. In 2022, he was named FinTech Salesman of the Year for his unmatched contributions to ATM deployment and fintech innovations in Nigeria. He has been inducted as an Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and as a Fellow of the National Institute of Credit Administration (NICA). This is an additional testament to his industry leadership.

Philanthropy and social impact

Beyond business, Dare is committed to community development. Through the Tope Dare Foundation, he drives initiatives in education and healthcare for underserved communities, ensuring that his legacy extends beyond the boardroom into tangible societal impact.

Personal life

Tope Dare is married to Adedoyin, and together they are raising three daughters excelling in careers and sports. At 50, he remains committed to innovation, financial inclusion, and mentoring the next generation of African tech leaders.

Summary

From his beginnings as a young engineer to becoming Africa’s ATM King and a global voice in fintech sales, Tope Dare’s story is one of persistence, innovation, and transformation. His book, Built to Close, stands as a landmark contribution—condensing decades of knowledge into an empowering manual for Africa’s next generation of leaders