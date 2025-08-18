One of the strongest forces shaping investor sentiment in the Nigerian stock market is dividend payment.

Beyond just being a financial reward, dividends often serve as a powerful signal that can swing a stock’s outlook positively.

In the first half of 2025, Nigeria’s leading dividend-paying companies returned a total of N927.63 billion in cash to shareholders, comprising both final and annual dividend payments declared within the period.

This marks a 30% jump from the N715.47 billion disbursed in the same period of 2024, reflecting a surge in shareholder rewards.

Higher dividend payouts not only highlight strong profitability but also help draw more investors into the market.

This increased participation often translates into higher trading volumes and greater liquidity.

Analysts note that Nigerian investors are motivated by more than just the potential appreciation of share prices; they are also drawn to the steady income dividends provide.

Strong payouts tend to boost investor confidence, attract income-focused buyers, and in some cases, propel a company into the premium ranks of the exchange.

With that in mind, here are the top 10 Nigerian stocks that disbursed the most cash to shareholders in H1 2025, with the ranking based solely on what was received—whether as final or annual dividends.

Geregu Power Plc takes the 10th spot, rewarding shareholders with a dividend payout of N21.25 billion in H1 2025. This represents a 6.25% rise from the N20 billion disbursed in the same period last year. Shareholders whose names appeared on the register as of March 13, 2025, received N8.50 per ordinary share. During the half-year, Geregu retained N50.2 billion in earnings, slightly lower than the N51.3 billion held in December 2024, still reflecting a healthy reserve. Revenue climbed to N87.6 billion from N80.6 billion, while pretax profit slipped 12.7% to N26.3 billion, pressured by higher costs.