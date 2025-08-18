The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that 6,458 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination results are currently under probe for suspected involvement in high-tech cheating.

The board inaugurated a 23-member special committee to investigate cases of technology-driven malpractice detected during the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Speaking during the inauguration of the committee in Abuja on Monday, JAMB’s Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, raised concerns over the changing nature of exam fraud, noting that malpractices had evolved from conventional schemes to highly technical methods.

“This year, we come across a number of strange things and we felt that it would be better if we expand our resources. We believe that God has endowed this nation with a lot of resources that we can tap from,” Oloyede said.

He revealed that cases involved multiple instances of biometric and identity fraud carried out by some accredited Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres in collaboration with candidates.

Urgent need to protect exam integrity

Oloyede stressed that allowing such practices to go unchecked could have severe consequences for Nigeria.

“Examination malpractice is something that we must fight with every pinch of blood in our veins. This is because unchecked fraud could harm several sectors and tarnish Nigeria’s image,” he said.

According to him, while 141 cases of normal malpractice have already been forwarded to JAMB’s disciplinary committee, the new panel will focus on extraordinary infractions such as image blending, albinism falsification, finger pairing, and attempts to breach the Local Area Network (LAN) of some CBT centres.

Committee mandate and timelines

Oloyede listed the terms of reference of the committee to include investigating cases of image blending, finger blending, false claims of albinism, and result falsification recorded during the 2025 UTME.

“Identify the methods, patterns, tools, and technologies used to perpetrate this infraction. Review current examination and registration policies and recommend improvements,” he said.

He explained that the committee is also tasked with determining the culpability of each of the 6,458 suspected candidates, excluding those in the albinism category whose cases are being treated separately.

“We have chosen three weeks because justice delayed is said to be justice denied. In about four weeks, admission will close. And we believe that those who are found not to be guilty should have the opportunity,” Oloyede added.

Responding on behalf of the committee, Chairman Dr Jake Epele, pledged dedication to the assignment, describing the work as a matter of national importance.

“Examination malpractice is not just a breach of rules. It is a direct assault on integrity, merit, and the future of our nation’s youth. The task before us is therefore a sacred one. I believe that everyone in this committee, you don’t have a committee job. You have a call from God Almighty. The call is to defend the credibility of our examination, restore public confidence, and ensure that diligence and honesty remains the true pathway to opportunity,” he said.

Members of the committee include Prof. Muhammad Bello, Prof. Samuel Odewummi, Prof. Chinedum Nwajiuba, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, Prof. Ibe Ifeakandu, retired Police Commissioner Fatai Owoseni, Dr Chuks Okpaka of Microsoft Africa, and the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), among others.

What you should know

The Federal Government has approved a three-year ban for any student caught engaging in examination malpractice. The directive, issued by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, on May 27, 2025, applies across all national external examinations, including JAMB, WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB.

Enforcement will rely on students’ National Identification Number (NIN), making it difficult for offenders to evade sanctions. Schools and Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres found aiding malpractice or operating as miracle centres risk being derecognised for several years.

According to the government, this measure is aimed at deterring malpractice, discouraging parental complicity, and restoring credibility to Nigeria’s examination system.