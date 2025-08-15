In recent years, the Nigerian investment landscape has undergone a quiet revolution. Gone are the days when buying stocks meant physically visiting a stockbroker’s office, filling out forms, and waiting days for trade execution.

Today, thanks to technology and the growing appetite for financial inclusion, a new breed of mobile apps has put the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and even global markets in the palm of your hand.

These stockbroking apps are not only changing how Nigerians invest but also who gets to invest.

With entry points as low as N1,000 or even $1, everyday Nigerians, from university students and young professionals to retirees, are building stock portfolios alongside traditional institutional investors.

They combine the regulatory backing of licensed brokers with the ease and accessibility of fintech, creating an environment where retail investors now account for a larger share of daily trading volumes on the NGX.

What makes them even more appealing is their versatility. Many of these apps now go beyond just buying and selling shares. They offer fractional investing, so you don’t need to buy a whole share, real-time price updates, curated investment plans, dollar-denominated portfolios, and even the ability to buy foreign stocks from the U.S., Europe, or Asia all without leaving your living room.

Whether you’re aiming to grow wealth through long-term investments, diversify with international assets, or take advantage of short-term market opportunities, there’s an app tailored to your needs.

But with so many options in the market, it can be overwhelming to decide where to start.

In this article, we have compiled a list of the top 5 stockbroking apps ranked based on their number of downloads on the Google Play Store and their user rating.

Chaka app provides access to Nigerian and international stocks, ETFs, and treasury bills. The app allows users to over 5,000 U.S and Nigerian stocks. Users can start investing on the app with as little as $10 or N1,000, with no maximum amount. Chaka was one of the first Nigerian apps to get a digital sub-broker license from the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). That means they’re legally allowed to offer stock trading to Nigerian users. Their local trades go through Citi Investment Capital. The app currently has over 100,000 downloads, and it is rated 3.6.