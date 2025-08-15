In a bold stride toward redefining how businesses engage with their most valuable stakeholders, VFD Group, alongside its innovation-driven subsidiary Bvndle Loyalty Limited, is set to host the Bvndle Rewards Festival, Africa’s first-ever loyalty and customer appreciation showcase.

The organizers say the two-day festival, scheduled for November 14–15, 2025, in the heart of Victoria Island, Lagos, is more than just an event; it’s a movement.

Over 5,000 guests, 70+ global thought leaders, and an ecosystem of forward-thinking brands will converge to spotlight loyalty as a transformational experience rooted in trust, relevance, and human connection.

“We’re entering an era where customer engagement must evolve from transactional rewards to emotional equity,” said Nonso Okpala, Group Managing Director & CEO of VFD Group Plc. “Customer appreciation is no longer a program. It’s the lifeblood of future-facing businesses. This festival isn’t about thanking customers; it’s about empowering them. We are building a new blueprint for how African brands honor the people behind their progress.”

The Bvndle Rewards Festival will fuse high-level networking, interactive experiences, and immersive content from exclusive masterclasses to customer appreciation awards and intimate brand showcases. Visionary CEOs, creative pioneers, and cultural trailblazers from across Africa and the diaspora will dissect loyalty through the prisms of technology, culture, storytelling, customer appreciation, and human psychology, culminating in a headline concert featuring surprise performances that celebrate community and connection.

According to Ikechukwu Nwaguru, Managing Director at Bvndle Loyalty Limited, the festival is “an unmatched opportunity for brands to forge authentic, lasting relationships with high-value audiences across all segments. For consumers, it’s a front-row seat to a new chapter where their loyalty is celebrated with experiences that resonate.”

With its star-studded speaker lineup, surprise musical acts, and transformative storytelling moments, the Bvndle Rewards Festival promises to be a landmark in Africa’s customer engagement narrative.

For details and updates on how to join the waitlist, visit the festival website at https://rewardsfest.bvndle.com and follow @rewardsfestival on Instagram.