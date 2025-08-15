The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) has announced the removal of 247 companies from its database for operating with false Registered Certificate (RC) numbers.

The disclosure was conveyed via a public notice released by CAC on Friday through its official X account.

According to the Commission, the affected entities were never duly registered as limited liability companies. It stated that the RC numbers allegedly attributed to them were not assigned to any of the companies or to any entity at all. As a result, both their names and RC numbers have been permanently deleted from the official records.

“The general public is hereby informed that the 247 companies listed here below have not been duly registered as limited liability companies. The Registered Certificate (RC) numbers allegedly ascribed to them have not been assigned to them have not been assigned to anyone of them. Consequently, the names and the RC numbers have been removed from the Database,” the notice read.

The CAC stressed that dealings with these entities would not enjoy the protection of the law, since they do not have legal corporate status.

The Commission’s action comes as part of its wider efforts to maintain the integrity of Nigeria’s company registry and protect the public from fraudulent business operations.

More insights

A review of the CAC’s list shows that the affected entities include companies across various industries, with alleged registration dates stretching back to the 1990s and early 2000s. Some examples are:

Dwell Space Limited – Alleged RC: 123456 – Alleged registration date: 14-Jan-1997

Borno Engineering Supply & Technical Company Limited – Alleged RC: 513331 – Alleged registration date: 22-Jul-1991

Vourla Petroleum/Gas Limited – Alleged RC: 513344 – Alleged registration date: 15-Feb-1990

Startrek Traveler Limited – Alleged RC: 513348 – Alleged registration date: 20-May-1996

Medical City SPV Services Limited – Alleged RC: 513355 – Alleged registration date: 17-Apr-1990

Rychado Global Malls Limited – Alleged RC: 513911 – Alleged registration date: 18-Feb-1999

Lamonde Nigeria Limited – Alleged RC: 514722 – Alleged registration date: 18-Jul-1990

Folake Nig. Ltd – Alleged RC: 515532 – Alleged registration date: 16-Jul-1990

Tradco Engineering Ltd – Alleged RC: 517660 – Alleged registration date: 16-Jan-1997

Diamond Construction Engineering Ltd – Alleged RC: 530021 – Alleged registration date: 26-Jan-1994

Adrose Gas Limited – Alleged RC: 530106 – Alleged registration date: 5-May-1993

Aiberta International Ltd – Alleged RC: 530166 – Alleged registration date: 15-Jan-1998

Charjoe Nig Ltd – Alleged RC: 530210 – Alleged registration date: 14-Feb-2000

Bal-Vac Mining Limited – Alleged RC: 530210 – Alleged registration date: 22-Apr-1998

The CAC did not state whether legal proceedings would follow but urged the public to avoid any business transactions with the delisted companies.