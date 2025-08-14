At the 19th International Conference of the Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), held in Kano, the Chairman of the Zinox Group, Leo Stan Ekeh, delivered a goodwill message to the College of Fellows.

His remarks struck a chord with participants as he called on the Federal Government to prioritize affordable electricity for educational and research institutions across the country.

Ekeh emphasized that unreliable and costly power supply remains one of the greatest obstacles limiting innovation, digital adoption, and the competitiveness of Nigerian institutions.

He urged the government to consider targeted subsidies for universities, polytechnics, and research centres to ensure that young Nigerians have uninterrupted access to the digital tools and infrastructure required to compete in a knowledge-driven economy.

He noted that less than 5% of educational institutions nationwide can afford to power their campuses for even six hours a day, while the cost of electricity from PHCN remains very high for effective digital learning. Under such conditions, he questioned how under-resourced knowledge workers can access global content online to teach students.

He stressed that interventions of this nature are urgently required to improve the quality of graduates we expect to compete as global citizens. According to him, even students and lecturers who have managed to acquire digital learning tools often go for weeks without being able to recharge their devices due to the absence of electricity.

Beyond power, the Zinox Chairman also touched on broader critical issues, including the urgent need to strengthen local manufacturing, deepen digital literacy, and incentivize private sector partnerships that can fast-track Nigeria’s technological growth. His call resonated with the conference theme, “Intelligent, Secure and Sustainable Innovation for a Connected World,” as he reminded stakeholders that no nation can achieve true digital transformation without deliberate domestic investment in human capital and infrastructure.

“At Zinox, we have nothing to prove. We have been taking a lot of pains to uphold global standards, as demonstrated by our critical global certifications. I confidently vouch for all products supplied by the Zinox Group. We are fully equipped, both technically and financially, to support our corporations and governments at all levels in this digital race powered by AI. This is the only way Africa can take a leadership role; otherwise, we risk being permanently marginalized on the global stage.”

“The next five years are critical for Nigeria’s emergence as one of the leading nations. If we combine common sense with technology, along with our large population, we can ensure that wealth becomes a right for over 75% of Nigerians. Investing in tech businesses is currently the most cost-effective and sustainable option, and the returns are sure to be highly rewarding,” he concluded.

His message set the tone for robust conversations at the conference and highlighted the role of industry leaders, government, and academia in shaping a sustainable technology ecosystem for Nigeria’s future.